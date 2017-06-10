Carson Blue Jays end Boise trip with split | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson Blue Jays wrapped up their trip to Idaho with a split on Thursday against the Boise Gems.

Carson grabbed an early 6-1 lead en route to a 14-5 win in the opener, but blew a 7-0 lead in the nightcap en route to a 12-11 loss.

The split left the Blue Jays with a 7-8 record in summer league play heading into today's road doubleheader (11 a.m.) against the Reno Knights.

A sacrifice fly by Colby Zemp and run-scoring singles by Landon Truesdale and Jared Barnard gave the Blue Jays an early 3-0 lead.

After Boise nicked Barnard for a single run in the bottom of the second, Carson scored three more in the top of the third to take a 6-1 lead.

Barnard helped his cause with another single and Delsin Roberts delivered a two-run single to right. Carson put it out of reach with one more in the fourth and five in the fifth. The big hit in the fifth was a two-run triple by Kahle Good.

Good went 4-for-5, Truesdale went 3-for-5 and Barnard was 3-for-4. Kyle Glanzmann, Teigen Key and Joe Tonino all contributed two hits.

In the second game, the Carson bats remained hot with two in the first and five in the second.

Abel Carter tripled in the Jays' first run of the game, and Zemp drove in Carter with an infield out. Zemp's three-run double keyed the second-inning outburst, which made it 7-0.

It went downhill from there, however, as Boise scored 10 runs over the next two innings off Kyle Glanzmann, including eight in the second, to grab a 10-8 lead after three.

Carson took an 11-10 lead with three runs in the fourth thanks to a run-scoring double by Barnard and two run-scoring passed balls.

Carson went three up and three down over the last three innings.

Boise tied the game at 11 in the sixth and won it in the seventh on a sacrifice fly.

Kyle Glanzmann and Good each collected two hits.