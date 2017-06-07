Carson Blue Jays roughed up during Boise trip | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson Blue Jays hitters have had a tough time generating any offense thus far on their visit to Boise.

On Tuesday night, the Blue Jays managed just three hits in an 11-3 loss to the Boise Capitals, and in their first game Wednesday they were no-hit in an 11-1 loss to Rocky Mountain.

The two losses dropped Carson to 6-6 in summer league play. Carson played a second game on Wednesday night, but results were unavailable at press time.

There's a common thread in both losses — falling behind early.

Tuesday, Carson starter Ben Nelson yielded five second-inning runs, and after Carson closed the gap to 5-3, the Capitals scored six in the sixth to extend their lead. Wednesday afternoon, Rocky Mountain scored six in the first and never looked back.

Nelson yielded four hits, two doubles, and three walks against the Capitals in the second.

Carson finally got something going in the fourth when the Blue Jays were the recipients of three straight hit batters, and with one out Jared Barnard hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.

In the fifth, Josh Buchan moved around to third on Joe Tonino's single and error. Both scored on Abel Carter's two-run double to make it 5-3.

Carson got just one runner in scoring position over the last two innings.

Reliever Reese White gave up five runs and three hits without retiring a batter, and Zach Glanzmann gave up a run and hit.

Carter, Colby Zemp and Tonino had Carson's only hits.

In the Wednesday afternoon loss, White struggled again. He allowed six runs, all earned, on one hit. He walked five and threw 38 pitches in two-thirds of an inning.

Rocky Mountain added a run in the second to make it 7-0 before Carson scored its only run in the third when Tonino walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on an error and scored on Carter's sacrifice fly.

The Blue Jays got a runner in scoring position in the fourth, but were unable to get a key hit. They went out meekly in the fifth and sixth.

Carson plays the Boise Gems in a doubleheader Thursday.