Carson Blue Jays win twice on Saturday | NevadaAppeal.com

RENO — The good times continue for the Carson Blue Jays.

Carson High's summer league team won two more games in the North Valley PawSox Tournament on Saturday, knocking off Fernley, 9-3, and North Valleys, 8-0, at North Valleys High School.

In the opener, Garritt Benivedez scattered eight hits and Joe Tonino doubled, homered and drove in three runs in the victory over Fernley. In the win over NV, Kyle Glanzmann scattered five hits and Kahle Good collected two hits and drove in three runs.

Carson plays for third place today at 10 a.m. at Spanish Springs.

North Valleys got runners to second twice and to third once off Glanzmann, who struck out five and didn't walk a batter.

"It was a great pitching performance by Kyle," Carson coach Bryan Manoukian said. "He didn't have his best stuff, but he made big pitches when he needed to. Any time you can hold a team scoreless, it's a good thing."

Carson scored in five of its seven at-bats against North Valleys.

In the first, Good tripled home two runs, and Josh Buchan doubled home a run in the second to give Carson a 3-0 lead. Good went 3-for-4 and was a homer short of a cycle.

The Blue Jays stretched the lead to 5-0 in the third on a sacrifice fly by Landon Truesdale and a run-scoring single by Jared Barnard.

Abel Carter, Glanzmann, Ben Nelson, Barnard, Quinn Overland, Teigen Key, Gryphon Matthies, Buchan, Tonino and Benivedez all had a hit.

In the win over Fernley, Benivedez showed a lot of poise in his first summer win. He fanned three and walked two.

"I didn't know I was going to start until I got here (to the park)," Benivedez said. "I wasn't nervous. I thought I did pretty well. I thought I'd be able to throw harder. I didn't have all my stuff today."

"We needed to replace Colby (Zemp) at pitcher and first," Manoukian said. "He can do both. He was the best hitter (on the B team) which is why we brought him up."

A two-run single by Barnard in the first and a run-scoring double by Tonino in the second gave Benividez a 3-1 cushion after two innings.

Glanzmann hit a lead-off double in the fourth and scored on a sacrifice fly by Truesdale. Tonino belted a two-run homer to left-centerfield in the fourth to make it 6-0. It was his first homer of the summer.

"Joe had a nice game," Manoukian said. "He also made some nice catches."

Carson tacked on three more runs in the fifth, two on an error on Truesdale's groundball and the other came when Delsin Roberts walked with the bases loaded.

Glanzmann, Barnard, Benevidez and Tonino all had two hits in the victory.