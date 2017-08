Carson boys tennis drops opener

Reno High's boys tennis team won 11 of the first 12 sets en route to a 15-3 win over Carson Tuesday afternoon.

Reno won eight sets by a 6-0 score.

Bradley Wiggins and Eric Tomita won twice at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-2 twice and losing in a tiebreaker in their other set. Will Breeding and Jared Barnard recorded the other Carson victory with a 6-2 victory in the third round.