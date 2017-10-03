Carson City conducting survey on Eagle Valley Golf Course

Carson City wants your opinion on the Eagle Valley Golf Course.

The city has posted a 20-question survey online, available via a link at the top of the homepage at carson.org.

The golf course is owned by the city and currently managed by Carson City Municipal Golf Corp., and its contract expires at the end of 2017.

The city is preparing a request for proposal to solicit bids for a new contract.

"The survey is important to us as we finalize some of the wording in the RFP," said Nick Marano, Carson City manager.

The deadline to fill out the survey is Oct. 9.