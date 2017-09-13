Carson High athletics alumni notebook for Sept. 14, 2017

VOLLEYBALL

Jaycie Roberts, Niagara University: Has played in all 32 sets thus far, and ranks second on the team in kills with 68 (0.96 percentage) and is second on the team in digs (99).

Keelin Pilgrim, Lassen College: Has appeared in eight matches with 48 kills and 30 hitting errors (0.96 percentage). Is one of the team leaders in digs with 75.

Maddie Jergesen, Union College: Has 88 kills and 25 digs in 14 matches for the Bulldogs.

SOCCER

Melissa Glanzmann, Treasure Valley College: Has not scored a point in the team's first two matches.

Valerie Sue Meyer, Saint Mary's College: Has yet to appear in a match, according to the school website.

Josie Daggs, University of Idaho: No stats recorded this season.

Lauren Hudak, Southwest Baptist University: Has appeared in one of the team's three games with no stats.

Peter Garrett, Lake Tahoe CC: Has started six of seven games thus far and has no goals or assists.

Alondra Mata, Lake Tahoe CC: Has appeared in one game with no stats.

FOOTBALL

Joey Thurman, Willamette University: Rushed for 84 yards and a score in team's first game, and he also added an 18-yard reception. He also returned kickoffs for another 93 yards.

Kevin Rusler, William Penn: Shifted to defensive line this year, and has two tackles in three games.

Josh Joiner, Western Oregon: In two games, the Dayton grad has seven tackles, including 1.5 behind the line and a half sack.

Asa Carter, Southwest Baptist: Has six tackles and one blocked kick in the Bearcats' first two games.

Did we miss someone? Sports@nevadaappeal.com.