Carson High-Douglas High girls soccer rivalry game ends in tie

Tuesday night was more than a rivalry game for the Carson High girls soccer team against Douglas.

And boosted by a Yasnitzia Perez goal in the 67th minute, the Senators found a measure of consolation in their 1-1 tie against the Tigers on Senior Night in the final regular season game for both teams.

Douglas (10-2-4 Sierra League, 15-2-4 overall) now moves on as a No. 2 seed into the Northern 4A Region Tournament and will host either Reno or Spanish Springs in the opening round Monday at 6 p.m. at Keith Roman Field.

On the other hand, Carson closed the book on its season with a 2-12-2 league and overall record. Bella Wakeling, who assisted Perez on the game-tying goal, felt this result was more reflective of their season than the team's season record shows.

"It was really bittersweet," the senior said.

"Tonight was probably one of the best games we've played," coach Jose Garcia added.

Douglas broke up a scoreless duel in the 53rd minute when sophomore Calli Weston gathered in a pass from her cousin, Macey Weston, and converted from the right side of the box.

"I loved that goal," Douglas coach Rick Smith said. "She showed a lot of patience on the shot. She took her time, and it paid off."

Just one minute before, the Senators appeared to have a golden opportunity when an open Wakeling tried to run down a long pass, however, Douglas junior goalkeeper Jordan Smith came seven yards out of the box and cleared the ball with a sliding kick.

The Senators salvaged their tie on a play that was started by senior Mariana Talamantes. Perez played the ball to Wakeling, who in turn dished off a pass to the middle. Perez beat Smith to the ball and hit a chopper into the net.

"I felt I had to make a play," said Perez, a junior. "Bella played the ball back to me … the keeper was coming out so I just shot it."