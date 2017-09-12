Carson High football changes starting QB

The Carson Senators have a new starting quarterback.

Sophomore Jon Laplante has moved ahead of junior Blake Menzel, and will start under center Friday at McQueen (7 p.m. kick-off).

Laplante went 3-for-7 passing for 38 yards in last week's 35-0 loss to Reed. Both quarterbacks saw action in the game.

"We are going to bring Blake off the bench," Carson coach Blair Roman said before Monday's practice. "Blake will play at one series in the first half. I want to see how Blake responds, and I want to see how Jon responds as a starter. He played well against a fast, capable defense (Reed).

"Blake responded well during the spring and summer when he was challenging Daniel (Morrison) for the starting job. He performed well when we did 7-on-7. He got sick (at the start of the season), and that set him back."

Menzel suffered from strep throat, causing him to miss the scrimmage at Fallon. He played most of the game against Lewiston after Morrison went down with a season-ending injury even though it was clear he wasn't at full strength.

Also, it has been determined Morrison did suffer a torn ACL to his right knee in the Lewiston game, and he will not play this year. A tough break for the CHS senior.

Carson's offense, because of its inability to throw the ball consistently, has suffered through two shutouts and has just 14 points this season.

"We have to keep working hard," said running back Abel Carter, who was held to 49 yards last week by an aggressive Reed defense. "I'm excited to see how we're going to respond (on Friday)."

A LOOK AT LANCERS

McQueen, coached by Jim Snelling, is off to a 2-0 start after beating Lassen and Bishop Manogue to start the season. The Lancers had a bye last week.

"They have improved," Roman said. "Coach Snelling has done a great job with this group. They have pretty good size up front. They were up and down last year. They look really hungry and they are playing hard. They pretty much dominated Manogue (on film). They are better than they have been the last couple of years."

J.D. Kolb has had consecutive 100-yard rushing games. Matthew White, a senior, is in his third year on the varsity. Kolb is a transfer, and Roman said he's a "solid back."

CAVNER RETURNS

Carl Cavner passed his concussion protocol, and is expected to return to his guard spot on Friday.

Tackle Blake Bonomo has been bothered by a sore shoulder, and his status will be a game-time decision.

Garrett Clampitt and Cole Ashton, both juniors, will be getting plenty of reps at tackle during practice in the event Bonomo doesn't play.