Carson High football coach challenges his team

Blair Roman, Carson High's veteran football coach, has thrown down a challenge to his football team.

"We are starting three one-game seasons," Roman said Tuesday morning.

"It can be as much fun as you want to make it, or it can be as miserable as you want to make it.

"We will see how they respond, and I don't know how they will respond. We can either cash in our chips and call it a season, or we can step it up."

With only four league games, and a loss on the books, Carson faces a pretty stiff test if it's to make the playoffs.

After this week's bye, Bishop Manogue comes to town on Oct. 13, and then Sierra favorite Damonte Ranch visits Carson.

After another week off in late October, Carson closes the season with an away game at Douglas on Nov. 4. That game will ultimately decide a playoff spot.

The bye week actually comes at a pretty good time. Carson has a lot of banged-up players.

"I was actually trying to fill this week with a game (locally), but neither Spanish Springs or Hug wanted to play," Roman said.

"It's probably the best thing that could have happened (because of our injuries)."

Hug actually opted to play, and will visit Douglas Friday at 7.

The two biggest things Carson needs to work on is its passing game and run defense.

"Teams are going to try to ram the ball down our throats," Roman said. "Damonte can run and throw, and Douglas wants to run. They have a power back, and their quarterback can run.

"Blaise (Bonomo) is out for the season and Jon (Acosta) is day to day. Chandler Tierney has missed a couple of games. Acosta has played the best of everybody up front."

The passing game hasn't kept pace with the running game, however.

Carson is averaging 23.8 yards per game, and sophomore QB Jon Laplante is completing just 30 percent of his passes. He has yet to throw a TD pass and has three picks, two of them last week against Galena.

Roman said he doesn't anticipate a change under center, however.

"I'm staying with Laplante," Roman said. "I don't want to play quarterback carousel. It's up to Blake (Menzel) to compete with Jon. Both need a lot of reps, and we'll do that this week.

"Jonny has had tunnel vision (locking in on one target). The varsity game is a heck of a lot faster. We are trying to play to his strengths. He has a good chance to be a heck of a quarterback."

One of Roman's concerns was finding a complementary back to take pressure off Abel Carter, and he has accomplished that. Carter has gained 1,056 yards and scored 12 times. He has two 200-yard games this season.

"We are running the ball well," Roman said. "Chance (Smith) has had some nice games, and Kyle (Rudy) has played well although it's not showing up in the stats. A lot of Abel's gains the last two weeks is because the other guys have been able to do some things."