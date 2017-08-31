Carson High football vs. Reno: Breakdown and prediction

RENO (1-0) AT CARSON (1-0)

Today, 7 p.m.

TV: KAME

OFFENSE

Reno piled up more than 380 yards on the ground in its easy win over Stagg-Stockton. Brandon Kaho rushed for 118 yards and two TDs. He will line up as both a running back and he's the QB when the Huskies go to the Wildcat. Reese Taylor had nine carries for 197. Sawyer Jaksick passed for 153 yards. Abel Carter was Carson's biggest offense threat with 261 yards total offense and two scores. Carson needs to throw it better and/or have somebody else step up to complement Carter if it's to have success against the Huskies.

EDGE: Reno

DEFENSE

Carson did well against the run last week against Lewiston, but I'm thinking the Huskies will present a much bigger challenge. Dawson Lamb, Carter and Darryll Heyward all played well defensively. The Senators had one major breakdown, and it cost them a score.

EDGE: Reno

SPECIAL TEAMS

Carson looked a shade unsteady fielding punts last weekend, but Jon Acosta and Tanner Kalicki were solid in the kicking game. Kalicki has a strong leg, especially on kick-offs. Kaho handles the punting and has also done some place-kicking.

EDGE: Even

PREDICTION

Reno has had its way with Carson in recent games, including last year's season-ending 21-10 win when the Senators played Carter at quarterback. The Senators, if they can contain Kaho and Taylor, have a chance to keep this one close. Ball control is key for both teams. I would expect to see Reno play eight or nine in the box in an effort to shut down Carter.

Reno 24, Carson 12

By Darrell Moody