Carson High Notebook: Air Cade soars against Senators

Carson High offense can’t get going as Damonte Ranch wins, 39-7

Damonte quarterback Cade McNamara is the real deal.

McNamara, who gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment earlier this year, picked apart Carson's defense, completing 24 of 28 for 359 yards, in Friday's 39-7 win.

McNamara went 14-for-17 in the first half, and followed that up with a 10-for-11 passing performance over the final two periods. He showed the ability not only to bounce around to avoid pressure yet stay in the pocket but to throw the ball with varying degrees of velocity.

"He's a great player; an amazing athlete," Carson coach Blair Roman said.

And, the fact Carson players were continually moving right up until the snap didn't seem to faze him.

In the fourth quarter, he took advantage of a mistake in the secondary to complete a 64-yard pass to Hunter Dunithan to make it 32-0. "Our safety jumped a route, and left the corner hung out to dry," said Steve Dilley, defensive coordinator.

Recommended Stories For You

"He does a great job of keping his eyes downfield (even when he's being pressured)," Damonte coach Shawn Dupris said.

SOLID PUNTING

Punter Pontus Johansson, a foreign-exchange student from Sweden, did another solid job punting.

Making his second start of the season, Johansson averaged 36.8 per kick. He had kicks of 40 and 43 yards, respectively.

SENIOR NIGHT

Carson bid farewell to 24 seniors in a pre-game ceremony, and it was nice to see Ty Evans get a fumble recovery in his final home game as well as Liam Desormier sack McNamara.

Richie Romero and Abel Carter both were stalwarts on defense

The cheer squad and band members were also honored prior to the game.

SHOWDON AT DHS

This isn't the first time the Carson-Douglas season finale decides a playoff spot.

Both teams are currently winless in league play. Carson is 0-3 and Douglas is 0-2.

Back in 2012, Carson was 0-3 and Douglas was 1-2 entering the annual rivalry game at Carson.

The Tigers won 27-25.

The league final is Nov. 3. Carson has a bye next week and the Tigers face Galena next Thursday.