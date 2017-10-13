Carson High Notebook: Defense scores first touchdown of season

The Carson High defense got on the scoreboard for the first time all season in Friday's 35-21 home loss to Bishop Manogue.

Midway through the first quarter, Manogue's Josh Rolling completed a 2-yard pass to Colby Crisp, who had the ball dislodged from his grasp by a couple of Carson defenders at the 22. Carson junior defensive back Kyle Glanzmann scooped up the ball and returned it for a score to give the Senators a 14-0 lead.

"I'm not sure who hit him," Glanzmann said. "There was a lot of space (ahead of me). I wanted to make sure that I had control of the ball first before I took off."

SMITH MISSES GAME

Running back Chance Smith, who had put together several good games, missed Friday's game after undergoing an appendix operation earlier this week.

Smith complained of soreness on his right side, and trainer Adam Hunsaker sent him to the hospital. He underwent surgery later that night.

Coach Blair Roman is hopeful Smith will be able to return for the Douglas game on Nov. 3. According to Hunsaker, the recovery time should be quicker because the appendix didn't actually rupture and was just inflamed.

"Chance has a lot of ability," Roman said. "I was proud of the way Tucker (Nichols) played."

Nichols carried only twice for three yards. He did have a couple of nice kickoff returns.

A NEW PUNTER

With Jon Acosta still unable to punt because of an injury and Smith sidelined, the Senators turned to foreign exchange student Sven Johansson to handle the punting chores.

Johansson averaged 30.6 an attempt, and Bishop Manogue didn't have any return yardage.

Carson used a rugby punt on four of its five kicking attempts.

"I thought he did a heck of a job," said Carson kicking coach Jim deArrieta. "That (rugby style) is the way we wanted to do it. They (Manogue) had never seen that from us. We will keep working with him."

Acosta is still considered day-to-day in terms of being able to punt.

IMPRESSIVE NIGHT

Rolling had a nice night, completing 17 of 23 for 238 yards. He made life miserable for the Carson secondary.

"He did a pretty good job," Roman said.

Rolling got off to a slow start as did the Manogue offense. He completed just one of his first five attempts for 1 yard. He then completed 10 straight.

HALFWAY DONE

The Senators are winless in two Sierra League contests, and their road to a possible playoff berth gets much more difficult next week when the league-leading Damonte Ranch Mustangs visit.