Carson High Notebook: Kalicki shows his strength

RENO — Carson football coach Blair Roman raved about the strength of Tanner Kalicki's leg before the season started.

On Friday, the 6-foot-2 Kalicki made his coach look really good.

Kalicki booted first-half field goals of 42 and 52 yards to help Carson post a 21-6 win over McQueen on Friday at Robb Stadium.

The 52-yarder was the longest since Austin Pacheco beat Manogue with a 64-yarder several years ago.

"We've had some great kickers here," Roman said. "Jon (Barahona) was the most consistent and Austin (Pacheco) had the strongest leg. Time will tell with Tanner. This is a great confidence builder for Tanner."

Kalicki, who also plays wide receiver, didn't start playing football until his sophomore season. He was a soccer player growing up.

"I was in the stands when Pacheco made that 63-yarder (at Manogue)," Kalicki said. "The 52-yarder I hit it good. I could have hit it better. I nailed a couple of 60-yarders in pre-game. Even after the penalty I had confidence I could still make it."

The Senators were hit with a 5-yard penalty, turning a 47-yard attempt into a 52-yard attempt.

Going forward that will give Roman a much-needed weapon as the season goes on.

SOPHOMORE STARTER

Quarterback Jon Laplante made his first varsity start and won it though his numbers weren't impressive.

Laplante went 1-for-8 for minus-1 yard and he had one carry late in the game for nine yards.

"I was impressed with his composure," Roman said. "He showed a lot of progress moving forward. I was really happy with his performance."

Laplante had a couple of passes batted down at the line which isn't surprising considering he's only 5-7.

Blake Menzel did get a first-half series and led Carson to a field goal late in the first half.

"Blake looked more composed," Roman said. "He got us down there close."

Menzel drove the Senators down to the McQueen 29, but was dropped for an 8-yard loss on a second-and-13 play. After a 5-yard penalty, Kalicki kicked a 52-yarder to give the Senators a 6-0 lead.

KOLB IMPRESSIVE

J.D. Kolb, a transfer from Oklahoma, continued his impressive play for the Lancers.

After back-to-back 122-yard efforts the first two games, he rushed for 93 yards and caught three passes for 72 yards and the Lancers' only score.

Kolb, the nephew of Demarco Murray, showed great open-field skills on the screen pass that resulted in a TD. He left several CHS defenders reaching for air en route to the end zone.

INACTIVE

Carson had several players not in uniform Friday.

Tackle Blaise Bonomo (shoulder), linebacker-tight end Colton Schafer (knee) and defensive tackle Chandler Tierney were on the sidelines.

UP NEXT

After three road games in four weeks, Carson, 2-2, returns home to face North Valleys on Friday at 7 p.m.