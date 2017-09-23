Carson High notebook: Laplante has ups and downs for Senators

When you play youngsters at any position in any sport, there are growing pains.

That's what Carson High is experiencing with sophomore quarterback Jon Laplante, who completed a season-high four passes for 41 yards in Carson's 41-20 Homecoming win over North Valleys on Friday.

"He was up and down," Carson coach Blair Roman said. "I liked how he finished the game."

Laplante guided CHS to two fourth-quarter scores on drives of 36 and 76 yards.

The young QB had two big plays on the second scoring drive. He completed a 10-yard pass to Tanner Kalicki for a first down at the North Valleys 42, and then threw a 9-yarder to Vinny Hershman.

In the first quarter, he scrambled for a 7-yard gain, and then ran a slick read-option for 10 yards. That drive culminated in the first of four Abel Carter touchdowns, a 4-yard run.

Recommended Stories For You

"I felt a lot better once I calmed down," Laplante said. "I thought I played better after that."

Carson used Laplante several times on roll-out plays, mainly to counteract North Valleys' blitzing.

The strategy can shrink the field, but it also gives the 5-foot-6 Laplante more open space.

"I wish I was four inches taller," Laplante said. "It would make it easier (to see over defenders)."

LAMB INJURED

Linebacker Dawson Lamb missed about three quarters of Friday's win with a hip injury.

Lamb has been one of Carson's top tacklers through five games. His spot was taken by Richie Romero.

His status for Galena is uncertain, according to Roman.

"I don't know how serious it is," Roman said. "We'll know more when he comes in today (Saturday) to see Adam (Hunsaker, CHS trainer). It took us about a quarter to adjust."

LINEMEN OUT

The Senators played without offensive tackle Blaise Bonomo (shoulder), Chandler Tiearney (concussion) and Clayton Greene (leg) on Friday.

All three are expected to play against Galena. Tiearney said he passed his concussion test early in the week.

EMPTYING THE BENCH

Ten players had rushing attempts on Friday, the most in recent memory. Zach Glanzmann and Tucker Nichols both had 11-yard carries in the final quarter.

"It was nice to get everybody in," Roman said. "We had some unsung guys like Hayden Story get in."

Sven Johansson, a foreign exchange student, finally got a chance to play. He had a PAT blocked, but his only kickoff went for a touchback.

THEFTS

Kyle Glanzmann, Carter and Terin Keller all had interceptions on Friday.

DOMINATION

The win on Friday was the ninth straight against the Panthers.

North Valleys won the first three meetings (2005 through 2007) before Carson started its domination.

RUDY SCORES

Until Friday, all of Carson's points had come from either Abel Carter, Chance Smith or Tanner Kalicki.

That changed when senior Kyle Rudy reached the end zone.

"It was nice to see Kyle score," Roman said. "He is working so hard."