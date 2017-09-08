Carson High notebook: Laplante making push to be starting QB

SPARKS – It's been an interesting summer and early fall for Carson sophomore quarterback Jon Laplante.

Laplante was slated to be the starting JV quarterback this year, but when Blake Menzel was sidelined with strep throat prior to the season opener against Lewiston, he made the trip to Pocatello as the emergency third-string QB.

He moved up to second string in the first quarter of the opener when Daniel Morrison went down with a season-ending injury, and now he's making a serious push for the starting job.

Laplante played several series' in relief of Menzel, and acquitted himself well in the disappointing 35-0 loss to Reed on Friday. Laplante went 3-for-7 passing for 38 yards, showing a nice touch on the ball.

"I'm nervous for the first couple of plays and after that things are pretty good," Laplante said. "I've been working more and more (in practice), and it's helped my confidence."

Head coach Blair Roman isn't ready to hand the job over to Laplante. He said he would look at film, but he does like the way Laplante throws the ball.

DISAPPOINTING PLAY

Roman said the play that disappointed him the most came when Leo Nicholas blocked a Jon Acosta punt that led to a score by Isaac McCoy in the second quarter.

"I can't ever remember having a punt blocked," Roman said. "The snap was high and then we missed a block. It didn't turn out well."

TRIO RETURNS

Chance Smith, Terin Keller and Sherman Smith all returned from two-game suspensions on Friday night.

Chance Smith saw the most action, carrying seven times for 19 yards. Keller played wide receiver and Sherman Smith played cornerback. Sherman Smith had two tackles unofficially.

"I would have liked to have had Chance the last couple of games," Roman said. "He has a chance to have success at running back."

AMANTIA VS. CARSON

First-year Reed coach Tony Amantia beat Carson for the first time since 2008 (23-7). That win came when he coached at Damonte Ranch.

Prior to Friday night, Carson had scored four straight wins over Amantia-coached teams, and three of the four wins were by 27 points or more (44-17 in 2011 playoffs), 52-20 (2010 regular season) and 48-13 (2009 regular season).

UP NEXT

Carson will be on the road again next week, traveling to McQueen. The Senators have faced a tough nonconference slate with Reno, Reed and McQueen on consecutive weeks.