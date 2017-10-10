Carson High notebook: Manogue game could affect playoff hunt

A potential first round home playoff game could be on the line when Carson hosts Bishop Manogue on Friday at the Jim Frank Track & Field Complex.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Carson, 3-3 overall and 0-1 in league is in dire need of a win. In a four-game league schedule, every game is vital.

Bishop Manogue, led by former Reed coach Ernie Howren, is 5-2 overall and 1-0 in league. The Miners opened the league season with a win over Douglas two weeks ago.

"More and more you are seeing the Reed playbook," Carson defensive coordinator Steve Dilley said of the Miners. "The young kid at quarterback (Josh Rolling) is starting to feel more and more comfortable in the pocket."

"They are a talented team," added head coach Blair Roman. "If I rated from a pure talent standpoint, this might be the best Manogue team we've seen since 2008. I feel like we know what to expect."

Rolling replaced Lincoln Hauck under center earlier this year. He has completed 51 of 79 passes through six games for 674 yards and four scores. He has completed 65 percent of his passes. The Miners have also gotten a huge boost from running back Peyton Dixon, who has 889 yards through six games with 15 touchdowns. The leading receiver is Jack Masterson, who has 20 catches with a TD.

"I've watched them progress since the start of the season," Roman said. "Rolling is a little better passer than Hauck. Throwing the ball they are much better. Hauck reminded me a lot of Jace (Keema)."

Roman worked the squad Monday through Thursday, and he gave his players a three-day weekend before resuming practice on Monday.

"We had a pretty good week of practice," Roman said. "We continue to work on things on both sides of the ball."

Roman said sophomore quarterback Jon Laplante looked more comfortable this week. Roman said the speed of the game has been a huge adjustment for the young signal-caller.

A key to the Manogue game, or any game for that matter, is limiting mistakes. The Senators were hurt by turnovers two weeks ago in a 42-35 loss to Galena.

INJURY REPORT

Defensive tackle-punter Jon Acosta is expected to be back in action on Friday against Bishop Manogue.

Acosta played just a few plays against Galena, and he said on Monday he felt fine. Acosta has 17 tackles and two sacks. Eleven of those tackles came against North Valleys.

Other than some nagging bumps and bruises, Roman said the Senators are in good shape.

RECRUITING

Standout running back Abel Carter took his baseball recruiting trip to Washington State last weekend.

Carter isn't expected to make any decision on his college plans until the current football season is completed.