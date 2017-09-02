Carson High notebook: Quarterback position up for grabs

The Carson High quarterback spot is officially up for grabs.

"No question," Carson coach Blair Roman said after the Senators were blanked 19-0 by Reno on Friday at the Jim Frank Track & Field Complex. "I told them both Monday when I called them (Blake Menzel and Jon Laplante) in on Monday. Blake understands that. I expected Blake to push Daniel (in the spring and summer), and he did. I expect Jon to do the same thing."

According to Roman, Menzel had made good progress, but he got sick the week of the Fallon scrimmage and lost around 15 pounds.

Thus, Menzel had little practice time before he was pushed into action last weekend in Idaho when Daniel Morison went down with a season-ending knee injury. Roman brought Laplante on the trip to be an emergency quarterback, and it appears he will stay with the team all season.

Menzel went 4-for-13 with two interceptions, one of which led to Reno's final score of the game, late in the first quarter. Laplante played several snaps, going 0-for-2 passing.

"I like Blake's field presence," Roman said. "Jon throws the ball real well for a sophomore, and he's shifty (in the pocket)."

It's no secret Carson's passing game needs to improve, or teams will really be able to put the clamps on Abel Carter, who was held unofficially to 88 yards on 19 carries.

PURDY GETS THE START

James Purdy got the start at offensive guard in place of Clayton Greene, who suffered a concussion last week against Lewiston.

"It happened in the first half, but I didn't tell anybody," Greene admitted before Friday's game. "I just tried to play through it."

Greene said he failed his first concussion test, and will take another in a couple of days.

Line coach Vic Castro was pleased with Purdy's performance, which was his first-ever varsity start.

"He played really hard," Castro said. "I really liked his effort. He played low and showed me good footwork."

If Green is unable to go against Reed on Friday, Purdy would likely get his second straight start.

SUSPENSIONS OVER

Carson will get back wide receiver Terin Keller, cornerback Sherman Smith and wingback/safety Chance Smith for next week's game. All three had to sit out two games for breaking team/school rules. "I don't know that they will start, but they will play," Roman said.

NO DECISION BY KAHO

Reno coach Dan Avansino said Brandon Kaho hasn't made a final decision on where he will attend school next season. He committed verbally to BYU, but that's not binding. He recently visited Alabama, and according to school officials an offer was made. There are a couple of West Coast schools, including Stanford in the mix. Most scouting services have him as a linebacker.

UP NEXT

Carson travels to Sparks to take on defending High Desert champion Reed.

The Raiders knocked off Douglas on Friday, and will bring a 2-0 record into the contest. The Raiders are coached by former Damonte Ranch coach Tony Amatia.