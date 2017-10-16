Carson High School girls golf team sixth after first round of NIAA 4A State Golf Championships at Highland Falls Golf Course.

LAS VEGAS — It was a tough day for the Carson High golf team in the first round of the NIAA 4A State Golf Championships at Highland Falls Golf Course.

The Senators are last among six teams after registering a score of 393. Coronado, led by McKenzi Hall's even-par 72, shot an amazing 294. All four of its scoring golfers shot in the 70s. Centennial is second with a 317, Reno is third at 329, Palo Verde is fourth at 331 and Bishop Gorman is fifth at 336.

Jill Beglin led the Senators with a 9-over-par 81 good for a 16th-place tie. Karen Beglin shot 82 and was tied for 18th. Valerie Wamsley was 47th with a 113, Kassidy Cooley was four shots back at 117, Gabby Montes was at 118 and Jessika Montes was at 136.

Jill Beglin, after parring the first hole, was 6-over-par over the next four holes. She strung together eight straight pars to shoot a respectable round.

Karen Beglin had birdies on the par-4 6th and the par-4 16th. She also had two double-bogeys on the day en route to a 10-over-par 82 in her first-ever post-season appearance.

Cooley, who shot career-best rounds last week in the regionals, got off to a rough start with two 9s on her first three holes. Wamsley's 113 was one of her best rounds of the season.

The second round continues today at 11 a.m.