Carson High School has a new softball coach: Carlos Mendeguia

Carlos Mendeguia, the former Carson High basketball coach, has been hired as the school's new head softball coach.

Mendeguia replaces Shane Quilling, who had the job for three years. The team is coming off a 9-24 season, including a playoff appearance.

Mendeguia coached JV softball for one season when Shelby Tuttle was the head varsity coach. He also has helped volunteer with other programs. including the Wildcats.

"A couple of people approached me about taking the job, but I didn't put too much thought into it," Mendeguia said. "When Shane wasn't going to come back, I put more thought into it. People told me I was crazy for taking the job."

There were a lot of parental issues with the 2017 team, and that eventually led to a change of coaches.

"There will be rules in place," Mendeguia said. "We will be firm but fair with the players and go from there."

All 11 players return, assuming all make the team. Outfielder Kailee Luschar (.480, 4 HR, 17 RBI), shortstop Bella Kordonowy (.333, 8 HR, 26 RBI), pitcher-outfielder Jailene Salciedo (.375, 4 HR, 30 RBI) and first baseman Kassidy Cooley (.275, HR, 12 RBI) are the top offensive players. Carson hit .311 as a team.

Carson's biggest issue last year was defense. The team made 95 errors, 52 from the middle infield spots. Pitching also was inconsistent as the team ERA of 5.97 would suggest.

"We have everybody back, and we had several juniors on the JV team," Mendeguia said. "We will have a big, open tryout, and then I will sit down with the coaching staff to see how many girls we will keep. Every position will be open."

Mendeguia's first order of business is to hire a coaching staff.

Mendeguia has talked informally with the three former Western Nevada College coaches — Leah Wentworth, Bethany Herman and Sam Herceg — but has yet to formally interview any of them.

"Having female coaches on the varsity staff is a priority," Mendeguia. "Leah and Bethany are both former college players and both very knowledgeable."

Herceg started the Wildcats' travel softball program, and has been a fixture in the local area for several years.

Mendeguia is hoping that JV head coach Lindsay opts to return this season.

Originally, Mendeguia was going to retire after the 2018-19 school year. He said he doesn't know if the softball job will delay his retirement.

"I don't know," Mendeguia said. "I haven't even thought about that. I'm just going day by day."