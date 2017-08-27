Carson High soccer drops two

RENO — Carson High's boys soccer team dropped two games Saturday at the Galena Tournament.

Carson opened with a 4-2 loss to North Valleys, and then lost on penalty kicks to Sparks. That game was tied at 1 after regulation play.

"Overall, the boys played the way they have been practicing with great teamwork and great possessions," coach Frank Martinez said.

"The tournament will help me assess the starting line-up.

"The bus was very late this morning and we didn't properly warm up. Our keeper had a rough game.

"We dominated possession in the second game, but gave up an easy goal in the first half."

Recommended Stories For You

Angel Gonzalez scored both Carson High goals against North Valleys, and Adrian Torres and Raul Lopez contributed assists. Against Sparks, Angel Gonzalez scored on a penalty kick.

Carson hosts Reno on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

Dayton boys soccer fourth at tourney

MINDEN — Dayton High's varsity boys soccer team placed fourth out of eight teams during Saturday's Douglas JV Tournament.

Dayton went 2-2, beating McQueen (4-1) and Truckee (2-0), and losing 4-3 to North Valleys and 3-2 to Carson.

"The first two games were good but as the day got hotter, it was tough for everyone to play on the hot turf field," coach Luis Melgarijo said.

"I'm satisfied with our performance and now we know our weak areas and what to work on to get better."

Victor Gomez scored six goals on the day, and Riley Fetters and Jacob Duran scored two each. Marco Torres added a goal.

"Our center defenders Marco Torres and Peter Miklich played a big role in these games and everyone else also stepped up when needed," Melgarijo said.

Nevada volleyball downs Utah State

SAN FRANCISCO – In a match that saw plenty of career highs, the Nevada volleyball team defeated Utah Valley, 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, Saturday to even its record 1-1. Utah Valley fell to 0-3.

Junior Peighton De Von put up career numbers with 14 kills and eight blocks, both match highs, to lead the Pack.

Sophomores Shayla Hoeft and Ayla Fresenius both recorded 13 kills and senior Madison Foley, a Douglas High graduate, tallied 12 to join De Von in the double figures column.

It was the first time since Oct. 6, 2016 that four Wolf Pack players recorded at least 10 kills in the same match.

Fresenius also dug 13 balls for the first double-double of the season. Sophomore Camille Davey dug 18 balls for a new career high. Sophomore Dalyn Burns ran a prolific offense Saturday afternoon, tallying 52 assists for a career high of her own.

The Wolf Pack's home opener is Tuesday against San Francisco at 6:30 p.m. in the Virginia Street Gym.