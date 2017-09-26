Carson High takes two streaks into Galena game

Carson puts two streaks on the line when it visits Galena in the Sierra League opener for both schools Friday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and it's Homecoming for the Grizzlies.

Carson has won two straight 4A crossover games, knocking off McQueen 21-6 and North Valleys 41-20. The Senators have won four straight against the Grizzlies dating back to 2013, and they would like nothing better than to make it five straight and open league play with a win.

They have just two common opponents — North Valleys and Reno. Carson beat North Valleys 41-20 and Galena beat the Panthers 48-14. Carson lost 19-0 to Reno and Galena lost 41-14 to the Huskies.

"They are a solid well-coached team," CHS coach Blair Roman said of the Grizzlies. "They have good size up front. Their quarterback (Mateo Rasmussen) is a solid player. He isn't spectacular, but very effective. He gets rid of the ball quickly.

"They run a lot of two tight end in a two-back set, and they also like to spread you out at times."

Through four reported games, Rasmussen has thrown for 561 yards and six scores en route to a 53 percent completion rate. Tommy Corcoran has rushed for 175 yards and Seth Wilkins has run for 165 yards. Corcoran has seven catches for 103, Nolan Craddock has six grabs for 109 and Eric Hansen has 126 receiving yards.

Roman is impressed with the range 6-foot-5 defensive end Hayden Werbeckes. Linebackers Joel Undercoffer (42 tackles) and Michael Dennis (30 tackles) are the top tacklers. The Grizzlies have forced 1.5 turnovers per contest.

"They have improved a lot since last year," Roman said. "They played well in the second half (against Spanish Springs)."

STATUS OF LAMB

Middle linebacker Dawson Lamb said he expects to play on Friday. Lamb suffered a hip/lower back injury.

"Right now we're day to day," Roman said. "We definitely need him to go if he can play."

If Lamb can't go, Richie Romero would work inside. He played the entire second half in the middle against North Valleys.

Dawson Breuer and Vinny Hershman could see time on the outside if Lamb is held out.

Linemen Blaise Bonomo (shoulder) is still day-to-day, but Chandler Tierney (concussion) returns to his defensive tackle spot.

BEING HEARD

In the recent development around the NFL and reaction to President Trump's reaction to national anthem protests, would Roman be opposed if one of his players didn't stand for the national anthem?

"If they are making informed decision, kids deserve the right to express themselves," Roman said. "I'd prefer a kid talked to me about it beforehand."

Roman said he didn't agree with teams staying in the locker room as a form of protest/demonstration.

"I don't know what staying in the locker room accomplishes," Roman said. "That wouldn't happen here."

What Roman meant by that is if there was going to be some sort of protest, it would be done in front of people.

"We are just focusing on our team and what we need to accomplish," tight end Vinny Hershman said. "That (protesting) is not us."

NORTH VALLEYS IN REVIEW

After watching film, Roman raved about the play of defensive tackle Jon Acosta, who had 10 stops to spark Carson's run defense.

The Panthers scored all three of their TDs on pass plays, two of them coming on 80-yard slant plays.

"We have to get that dialed in," Roman said. "That was my only negative takeaway from Friday. I thought the defense played hard and played physical. North Valleys played scrappy."

SERIES HISTORY

Dating back to 2008, Carson has a 7-3 advantage in the series, including four straight (2013-16). In that span, Carson has outscored the Grizzlies 152-60.