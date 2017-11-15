Carson High to hold alumni basketball game Nov. 21

The Carson Senators boys basketball team will play an alumni game on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

No admission will be charged, and an unidentified alumni player said he will donate $1 for every fan who shows up.

The funds from the event will be donated to the victims of the recent car crash involving six Carson High students and one student from Dayton High.

Jordan Glover has taken over for Carlos Mendeguia, and he has several returning players, including Trent Robison. Football standout Abel Carter, who recently signed with Washington State for baseball, has opted to play basketball this winter.

Carson opens the season Nov. 28 at Fernley.