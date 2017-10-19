Carson High volleyball tops Wooster in four sets

RENO — Carson High's volleyball team moved one step closer to a first-round playoff match at home with an easy win over Wooster on Thursday at Craig Congdon Gym.

Carson improved to 9-5 with a 25-10, 25-9, 32-34 and 25-9 win, which put a damper on the Colts' Senior Night.

Ku'ulei Haupu had 12 kills, Shea DeJoseph added 11 and Dajarrah Navarro added 10. Abby Pradere had eight digs, five assists and four kills. Natalie Anderson was effective setting, and she also had five kills, two digs and two aces.

The Senators played without Stefanie Schmidt (ankle) and Audrey Breeding (foot/ankle). Coach Robert Maw hopes to have Schmidt back for the home match against Bishop Manogue on Monday. He said Breeding is out for the season.

"We did a better job getting the ball to Natalie (off the serve)," Maw said. "Natalie did a good job setting, and she had some dinks and tips. She has so much experience, she knows when to do certain things.

"This match helped (us prepare for Manogue) in the sense that I had Abby (Pradere) playing deep again. I had her on the left (for a while). I moved her to middle back. She had gotten caught playing too close and had to jump for balls."

The first set was close for a while, but the Senators used two big surges to take control.

Leading 6-4, Carson went on a 6-0 run to extend the lead to 12-4. DeJoseph had four aces and a kill, and Haupu had a kill to lead the surge. Wooster scored three of the next four on two Carson errors and a kill by Allison Lawrence to make it 13-7. The Senators stormed back with seven straight for a 20-7 lead. Haupu had a kill and ace, and Navarro had a kill to lead the attack.

An 11-1 run in the second set enabled Carson to extend a 4-3 lead to 15-4. Cheyanne Prado-Holland had two kills, and DeJoseph, Haupu and Anderson contributed a kill each. The Colts hurt themselves with four errors, including two net violations. Camryn Quilling served up two aces, as CHS scored six of the last eight points in the second set.

Maw tinkered with the lineup for the third set, moving Pradere to the left side and using Abbey Paulson as the libero.

The Colts snapped a 7-all tie with seven straight points and a 14-7 lead. Lawrence, who was the best player on the floor, had three kills to lead the surge. Carson bounced back with 10 of its own for a 17-14 lead, as Haupu served up four aces, Anderson had two kills and Navarro had a tip.

At that point, the teams were tied 13 times before the Colts pulled out the set after a service error by Haupu and a service ace by Lawrence.

"There wasn't any strategy," Maw said. "Some of the girls wanted different roles. Abby Pradere isn't going to ever have a setter as good as Natalie feeding her balls. We had a long practice Wednesday, and we talked about finishing (sets). We saw what happened. We had a lot of self-inflicted errors in that set."

Maw reverted to his normal lineup in the fourth set, and extended a 5-4 lead to 21-7 with a 16-3 surge. Pradere had two service errors, Haupu had three kills and Quilling had two errors.

Fernley sweeps Dayton

FERNLEY — The Dust Devils lost to their 3A rival 20-25, 14-25 and 23-25 on Wednesday.

Ashley Mason had seven kills and 23 digs, Brianda Diaz had 10 kills and 12 digs, Hailey Glynn finished with 10 digs and an ace, Tamia Powell 19 assists and 16 digs, and Marissa Hein had an ace, three kills and four digs.