Barlow new WNC club soccer coach | NevadaAppeal.com

Western Nevada College is pleased to welcome Jim Barlow as the new head coach of its men’s and women’s soccer clubs.

Barlow brings more than 18 years of coaching experience to Western, having coached NAIA, NCAA and NJCAA teams. He was most recently the coach at Sierra Nevada College, and has also led soccer teams at Cosumnes River College, the University of Antelope Valley, Cal State San Bernadino, Cal Poly Pomona, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He has diverse experience in strength and conditioning, and Olympic athlete development.

Having earned an associate degree himself, Barlow says he understands the impact that achieving an associate degree can have on students. In addition to coaching, he will teach Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS) and Physical Education (PEX) classes this spring as an adjunct faculty member.

Barlow has a Master’s in Cross Cultural Teaching, a Bachelor’s in Interdisciplinary Studies and an Associate of Arts degree. He’s presently pursuing a Master of Physical Education in Sports Management.

With family in Carson City, he says coaching at WNC seems a lot like coming home.

“Carson City is a great area that I’ve enjoyed for many years, and Western has much to offer for students, so I’m pleased to be a part of that,” said Barlow.

“It’s my hope to build a program that is an integral part of the student experience; something that all students can enjoy, as a player or fan.”

WNC’s soccer club began in fall 2016, with the vision to provide all students the opportunity to participate in soccer at various levels of play from recreational/intermural to competitive. The program is directed by the Associated Students of Western Nevada, with support from Student Life.

Students interested in participating in the club soccer program are encouraged to contact the WNC Office of Student Life at 445-3324.