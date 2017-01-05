Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team picks up big conference win against San Diego State | NevadaAppeal.com

RENO — One thing the Nevada basketball program has shown during the brief Eric Musselman era is resiliency.

Only twice in 54 previous games has the Pack lost back-to-back games, and the team was 13-2 in games following losses.

Make that 14-2, as the Wolf Pack tightened up its interior defense, shut down Trey Kell and pulled out an exciting 72-69 win before a national TV audience and a crowd of 8,461 Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center.

The win was huge for a few reasons.

It came on the heels of a 77-76 loss to Fresno State last Saturday.

It was the first time Nevada has beaten San Diego State as a member of the Mountain West Conference.

It was the first time Nevada had beaten the Aztecs since the 1998-99 season.

“More than once whether it was at shoot around, at halftime, in a huddle there were multiple voices saying they couldn’t lose two games in a row,” Musselman said. “I read the San Diego paper; my mom reads it. I knew they felt they couldn’t lose two straight.

“It was a very important game for two teams that were coming off losses.”

So, San Diego State sits at 0-2 in Mountain West play, while Nevada improved to 2-1 and 13-3 overall heading into road games at New Mexico and Wyoming.

“It was huge,” said senior D.J. Fenner, who finished with 17 points, including two free throws that turned out to be the game-winning points. “We had some close losses. I’m glad we didn’t let it slip away.”

Fenner gave Nevada a 65-56 lead with 2:27 left on a 3-ball, but as they did throughout the game, the Aztecs wouldn’t go away.

Jeremy Hemsley (30 points) drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and after Marcus Marshall misfired, Zylan Cheatham flushed one to make it 65-61 with 1:09 left.

Marshall, who was quiet most of the night, knocked in a long 3-pointer to make it a 68-61 game with 39 seconds left. Hemsley bounced right back with another 3-pointer to make it 68-64.

The Aztecs had a couple fouls to give which they did. Nevada had to use a couple of timeouts, the second one called once it got near mid-court. Cam Oliver was fouled and missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation.

Another bucket by Hemsley made it 68-66, and no doubt Pack players were thinking about the 10-point lead they lost at Fresno State.

With 18 seconds left, Fenner knocked down two free throws to make it 70-66. A defensive gaffe allowed Max Hoetzel to get free for a 3-pointer.

Dell fouled Marshall, who calmly knocked down both shots to make it 72-69 with 9 seconds left. Hemsley’s 3-pointer came up short at the buzzer.

While it was Fenner and Marshall with some key plays down the stretch, it was good to see Oliver get going with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Oliver scored 10 in the opening half, including a monster putback flush that keyed a late 12-4 surge and put the Pack on top, 35-31.

It’s a good thing Oliver was back to his normal self, because Marshall tallied just five first-half points, including an early 3-pointer.

It was truly a heavyweight battle through the first 20 minutes. Nevada’s biggest lead was five points, and the Aztecs’ biggest advantage was four points.

San Diego took its last lead of the half, 27-23, with 5:25 left on a 3-pointer by Hemsley from the left corner.

The Pack roared back with six straight, four by Caroline, and two by Lindsey Drew.

Caroline also had an impressive first half with 10 points and four rebounds, three at the offensive end. He converted two of his offensive rebounds into four straight free throws.

A putback by Valentine Izundu cut Nevada’s lead to 30-29, but Oliver scored on a putback flush to make it 32-29. After Hemsley scored on a lay-up, Drew buried a triple from the top of the key with the shot clock running down.

MARSHALL THE GREAT

Marcus Marshall has led or shared the lead in scoring 11 games this season until Wednesday night.

The only prior games he didn’t lead the team were against Oregon State, UC Irvine and Iona (all Cam Oliver) and Bradley (Jordan Caroline).

ON PRESS ROW

Scouts from six NBA franchises — Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Piston — were on hand for Wednesday’s game.

No doubt Oliver is one of the reasons, and Marshall is probably another.