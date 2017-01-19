Wolf Pack notebook: Marshall has ruled for Nevada in MWC | NevadaAppeal.com

RENO — Marcus Marshall is having a lot of fun playing basketball these days, and with good reason.

Marshall is leading the Mountain West Conference in scoring, and the fifth-year senior transfer from Missouri State has become the Wolf Pack’s go-to guy. And, just as important is the Wolf Pack’s 16-3 start.

Marshall has scored at least 25 points in six of is last seven games, including two 30-point games. He’s 16th in the NCAA in scoring and leads the conference in 3-pointers and is sixth in 3-point percentage through 18 games (40.5).

“I’d say definitely yes this is the best basketball I’ve played,” Marshall told Reno-area reporters Thursday before practice. “It’s fun. As a team we are winning, and win you’re always winning it’s fun. I didn’t enjoy it this much at Missouri State.

“My teammates give me confidence and the coaches give me confidence.”

STREAKING: Nevada has won 13 straight at home, the third-longest in school history. There’s a good chance the Pack could go undefeated at home in conference play.

“Each game the crowd gets better,” point guard Lindsey Drew said. “I feel like it’s tough for an opponent to come into here and win.”

EXTRA SHOOTING: Cameron Oliver was seen working on his 3-point shooting an hour prior to Thursday’s practice.

Oliver has been a tad inconsistent at the offensive end, and his scoring average has dropped nearly a basket a game since the two games at the South Point Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas.

UNSELFISH DREW: Sophomore Lindsey Drew is just two assists (101) away from matching his total in his freshman year last season (103).

He came within two assists and one point of having a double-double against Air Force. He was a perfect 3-for-3 from the field against the Falcons.

Drew has managed to keep the ball safe. He’s first in the Mountain West and 40th in the country with a 2.66 assist-turnover ratio.

SATURDAY MATINEES: Nevada’s next two Saturday games (Fresno State and New Mexico) start at 3 and 1 p.m. respectively, and both games are on CBS Sports Network.

SECOND-HALF TEAM: Nevada has outscored its opponent 13 times in 19 games this year, proving the team is making good use of the halftime intermission.

Nevada has scored 126 (824-698) more points than its opponents after the first half.