Wolf Pack Notebook: Nevada’s chances go by the board | NevadaAppeal.com

RENO — For the second straight game, the Nevada Wolf Pack came up short in the rebounding department.

Air Force was a plus-10 in its loss to Nevada on Wednesday, and Fresno State had a 35-22 advantage on Saturday, and that played a big role in the Bulldogs’ 81-76 win over Nevada before a crowd of 10,236 at Lalwor Events Center and a national television audience.

Nevada has grabbed just 12 offensive rebounds in the past two games, and the Pack has struggled mightily in those games.

Nevada’s top two rebounders — Jordan Caroline and Cam Oliver — managed just three rebounds each. Caroline played 39 minutes and Oliver 26.

Not an impressive stat when you consider ex-Damonte star John Carslon pulled down three rebounds and blocked a shot in his seven-minute first-half stint.

“The frontcourt (guys) have to rebound,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “Cameron has to play consistent basketball. I have no idea on a nightly basis (what he is going to do).”

The guards — D.J. Fenner, Marcus Marshall and Lindsey Drew — know they have to chip in, too. Drew does average about five a game.

“We have to come in and clean up what they can’t get,” Marshall said.

NICE EFFORT

Carlson logged the second-most minutes of the season.

When Oliver went to the bench with his second foul, Carlson played the remainder of the opening half, grabbing three rebounds, two offensive, and blocking a shot.

He played eight in the wild 105-104 win over New Mexico.

Musselman was happy with Carlson’s play, but wouldn’t commit it would mean more playing time.

MARSHALL ROLLS

Marshall eclipsed 20 points for the 13th game this year, finishing the afternoon with 25. He has scored 25 or more in seven of his last eight games.

Marshall has eclipsed double figures in 20 straight games.

Marshall went 4-of-7 from beyond the 3-point arc against Fresno State. He has made four 3-pointers in eight of his last 10 games.

DISHING IT OUT

Guard Lindsey Drew finished with six assists, giving him 107 for the season, four more than he had all of last year.

ON THE CALL

Former NBA great Cedric Ceballos did the color commentary on CBS Sports Network. Ceballos, who played for the Lakers and Suns in his NBA career, averaged 14.3 a game and was a 50 percent field-goal shooter lifetime.

FENNER PASSES GRAY

Senior D.J. Fenner scored 18 points to vault past Mike Gray into 19th place on the all-time scoring list. Fenner now has 1,136.