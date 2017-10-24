Community sports: Brown leads Bengals in flag football

J.C. Crane Brown scored four touchdowns as the Bengals beat the Packers 30-16 in Week 5's featured game of the Talents Carson City NFL Flag Football League.

In other games: Bengals 30, Packers 16; Rams 40, Bengals 12; Packers 34, Raiders 19; Rams 59, Raiders 32.

Here are stats from Week 5:

RAMS (10-0): Conner Baker 7 TDs; Jacob Hanson 8 TD passes; Alex Myrehn 2 TDs, TD pass; Job Gutierrez 3 TDs, Victor Contreras 2 TDs; Nate Peterson 5 flag pulls.

PACKERS (5-5): Pedro Oropeza 3 TDs, TD pass; Braden March 3 TDs; Carter March TD, 3 TD passes; Tallan Duran 6 flag pulls; Michael McDonald 9 flag pulls.

BENGALS (3-7): J.C. Crane Brown 4 TDs; Isiah Urbina TD, 4 TD passes; Mason Robbins 5 flag pulls; Zach Weddell TD, 5 flag pulls; Radley Felix 5 flag pulls.

RAIDERS (2-8): Brandon Escobar 8 TD passes; Roman Dazzo 2 TDs; Nestor Solis-Lara 2 TDs; Ben Morrison 2 TDs; Angel Flores TD, 5 flag pulls; Abraham Ortega 6 flag pulls.

Bethlehem Lutheran runners

compete nationally

Bethlehem Lutheran School of Carson City sent four athletes to compete in the National Lutheran Schools Cross Country Championships held at Concordia University in Mequon, Wis., last weekend, and all four ran career-best times. The top finisher for the Crusaders was eighth grader Aaron Waite, who exceeded expectations by running 12:50 for 66th of more than 200 finishers in the boys race. Seventh grader Nathan Highley also competed well, running 13:22 for 96th place.

On the girls' side, eighth grader Katie Schulze ran with Hailey Obregon for most of the race before pulling away in the final half mile to finish in 86th place with a time of 14:55. Obregon, a seventh grader, ran 15:19 for 105th. The Crusaders are led by coaches Amanda Manning and Jedidiah Maschke.

The Crusaders were the only school from Nevada competing in the race, which featured top middle school runners from Lutheran schools across several states.

Patterson captures

CVGC event

Dennis Patterson shot a net 69 to win Flight A at the recent Carson Valley Golf Men's Club event on Oct. 22.

Fred Coons and Jack Sparman finished three shots back.

Mike Davis won Flight B with a 66, two strokes better than Frank Ramirez. Roger Hala was third with a 71.

Bruce Sandford won Flight C with a 66, two strokes clear of David Morris and Garry Sparks. John Guidicatti won Flight D with a 61, six shots ahead of John Pearson.