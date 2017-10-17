Community sports: Carson mountain biking takes third overall

TRUCKEE — The Carson High Mountain Bike squad finished third overall as a team at the season-ending meet on Sunday.

Tobin McCray took a second in Sunday's event while sophomore boys Jens Robison and Owen Leider tied for fifth overall.

Annika Robison was the top point getter for the season, while Elisa Harrison, a middle school advanced rider was second on Sunday and third overall in the season.

Approximately 150 riders competed in the event, including teams from Wooster, Galena, Reno and Incline high schools.

Rams continue their

winning ways

Recommended Stories For You

Alex Myrehn scored four times to lead the Rams to a 40-18 win over the second-place Packers in the featured game of the Talents Carson City Flag Football League last week.

Here's a rundown of the stats for the latest games:

Rams (8-0): Alex Myrehn 4 TDs, TD pass; Jacob Hanson TD, 3 TD passes; Job Gutierrez 2 TDs; Victor Contreras 2 TDs; Keagan Ferris TD, 7 flag pulls.

Packers (4-4): Braden March 5 TDs, 2 TD passes; Pedro Oropeza 2 TDs; Matthew Doan 2 TDs; Carter March 2 TD passes; Michael McDonald 6 flag pulls.

Raiders (2-6): Brandon Escobar 8 TD passes; Roman Dazzo 4 TDs, 2 TD passes; Angel Flores 3 TDs; Nestor Solis-Mata 2 TDs; Ben Morrison 5 flag pulls.

Bengals (2-6): Zach Weddell 4 TDs; J.C. Crane Brown 2 TDs; Isiah Urbina 4 TDs; Kaelyn McCormick 5 flag pulls; Radley Felix 5 flag pulls.

Dalen group wins

Empire golf event

Gary Dalen, Dave Knighton, John Tierney and Gary Mick combined for a net 119 to win Flight A in the recent Empire Ranch Senior Men's Club event.

The format was Cha-cha-cha.

Dalen's group won in a tiebreaker over Steve Isaacson, Tom Welton and Nils Sharpe. Both teams shot 119. Tom Teders, Mike Vadnais, Rene Ojeda and Andrew Warner shot a 123.

In Flight B, Moe Dias, Kurt Cleek and Jack Medeiros shot a 112 to grab a four-stroke win over Greg Bentley, Donnie Curd, Al Giannotti and Don Wilson. Bill Langs, Jay Stuart and Bob White were third with a 120.