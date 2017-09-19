Community sports: Menezes wins Carson Valley men’s championship

Marc Menezes defeated Jack Sparman 2-up to win the Carson Valley Golf Club men's championship over the weekend.

Richard Brown downed Augie Martinez, 2-up, to win the Flight B championship.

Martinez shot a net 70 to win the A flight at the weekly tournament. Dan Essary was second with a 72. Matt Budjako, Neil Bain and Larry Rutledge all shot 67s in Flight B, but Budjako won via tiebreaker and Bain was second. In Flight C, Gary Carsten won with a 68.

Special deals at

Empire Ranch

There will be no men's club play today and Sept. 27, so Empire Ranch is offering an all-day green fee (with a cart) for $25.

Recommended Stories For You

Golfers also get a $5 coupon for the restaurant. To book a tee time for today and the following Wednesday, call 885-2100.

Streeter wins EV

club crown

Kathy Streeter won the Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club Championship with a 36-hole total of 152.

Annette Ramirez finished second at 191. Mary Kay Kaluza won low net over the field with a 135, two shots better than Deb Ford. In Flight 2, Vicki DeVore shot a total 202 to win low gross and Sandy Lawrence scored 143 to win low net.

In Flight 3, Denise Clodjeaux took low gross with a 225 and Gail Nelsen won low net with a 153 total score for both courses.