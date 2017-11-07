Community Sports: Raiders Booster Club Christmas Commitment fundraiser set

The Carson City Raiders Booster Club will hold its annual Christmas Commitment fundraiser Nov. 19, from 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the 11th Frame Lounge, inside Carson Lanes, 4600 Snyder Ave. in Carson City.

The fundraiser allows the club to "adopt" homebound senior citizens at Christmas. The club works with the Carson City Senior Citizens Center in arranging the list of seniors, who are then given the gifts personally by the club.

The fundraiser will be held at the same time as the Raiders vs. Patriots game, televised live from Mexico City.

The fundraiser includes raffles, live and silent auctions, in addition to food and specials from the businesses within the Lanes. A few autographed Raiders memorabilia items will be available.

For information, call club secretary Leni Manning, at 775-232-9700.

CSI schedules

baseball clinic

The annual College of Southern Idaho baseball camp will be Dec. 27-29 on campus and in the Expo Center.

Instruction includes expertise in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching. Coaching experience includes high school, college, and professional instructors.

For information, go to athletics.csi.edu or call 208-308-4025 or 208-308-4024.

Turkey Shoot golf

tourney at CVGC

The annual Turkey Shoot tournament is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Carson Valley Golf Club.

The best 15 holes are used for scoring. The cost is $40 which includes golf, cart, $10 prize fund and soup at the turn.

You can donate three canned goods for a mulligan with a maximum of three mulligans.

Call 265-3181 for information.

Masiello group wins

final Empire event

John Masiello, Nick Pal, Jim Green and John Lewis combined for a net 104 to win the final Empire Ranch Senior Men's Club event of the season.

The format for the event played at Toiyabe Golf Club was 4-man teams with two best balls per hole.

Kurt Cleek, Pete Youngdahl, Jack Medeiros and Maurice Dias were second at 109, and Ken Cuneo, Skip Yokota, Dave Nolte and Edward Shepard were third at 113. Bill Gibson, Adam Huber, George Flamer and Gary Raybould were fourth at 114.