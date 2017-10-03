Community sports: Raiders knock off Packers in flag football

The Raiders pulled away in the second half to beat the Packers, 40-21, in the featured match-up of the Talents Carson City NFL Flag Football League at Eagle Valley Middle School.

The Rams remain in first with a 4-0 record. The Raiders and Packers are 2-2 and the Bengals are 0-4.

Rams (4-0): Victor Contreras 3 TDs, 2 TD passes; Alex Myrehn TD, 3 TD passes; Keagan Ferris 3 TDs, TD pass; Nathan Peterson TD, 2 TD passes; Connor Baker 3 TDs; Jacob Hanson 2 TD passes.

Raiders (2-2): Brandon Escobar 10 TD passes; Roman Dazzo 4 TDs; Abraham Ortega 3 TDs; Jaden Laplante 3 TDs; Ben Morrison 2 TDs.

Packers (2-2); Matthew Doan 6 TDs; Pedro Oropeza 2 TDs, TD pass; Carter March TD, 3 TD passes; Braden March 2 TDs, TD pass.

Bengals (0-4): Isiah Urbina 4 TDs, 2 TD passes; Elias Vasquez 2 TD passes; J.C. Crane Brown TD, TD pass.

Carson-Douglas rodeo

squad fares well

The local club has two rodeos in the book, and several individuals have dominated.

In the recent White Pine event, McKenzie Raper was first in average in barrels, first in breakaway and first in goat tying. She was the all-around winner in the junior high division. She also teamed with Riley Roderick in ribbon roping.

Reno McGill won boys breakaway, was first in goat tying, first in steer riding, third in chute dogging and was second in team roping with Brock Feyder. He also was first in ribbon roping with partner Wylee Mitchell. He was an all-around winner.

Cole English was fifth in breakaway, fifth in ribbon roping and seventh in goat tying.

In the high school division, Corley Raper was second in average in barrels. Corley Raper was ninth in average in goat tying.

Denver McGill was seventh in goat tying and 10th in breakaway.

In the Battle Mountain event held in early September, McKenzie was the girls all-around winner and Reno McGill was the boys all-around.

In the high school division, Corley Raper won in barrels, was fourth in pole bending, fifth in breakaway and fifth in goat tying. Brynn Lehman was first in average in breakaway, and then teamed with Cason Webb to finish seventh in team roping.

Wilson wins low

gross at E. Valley

Lee Wilson shot a net 46 to win low gross at the recent Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club event.

The format was Ss and Ts.

Suzie Zimmerlee won low net with a 34. Pat Gilbert took the second flight low gross with a 50 and Nancy Martinelli was the low net winner with a 34.

Mary Bennett won flight 3 low gross with a 55, and Hylari Roth and Sandy Small tied for low net with 37s.

Volunteers needed for

regional golf event

Scoring monitors and shuttle drivers are needed for the upcoming 4A regional golf event Monday at Red Hawk and Tuesday at Eagle Valley.

Monitors are not required to make rulings, just keep track of scores, and a cart will be provided if needed. Shuttle drivers are needed to transport girls to holes. On Monday, tee times at Red Hawk start at 10:30, and on Tuesday, tee times start at 10 a.m.

If you are interested, contact Danielle Packer-Fleiner at coachfleiner@gmail.com

Essary & Budjako win

at Carson Valley

Dan Essary and Matt Budjako won Flight A in a tiebreaker over Joe Morrison and Marc Menezes to capture the Carson Valley Golf Club's 2-man alternate shot competition last weekend.

Both teams shots 74s. Jack Sparman and Charles Poe were a stroke back at 75.

Bruce Sanford and Gary Carsten won Flight B with a 70, two shots ahead of Jack Zippwald and John Guidicatti and three ahead of Chris Willing and Garry Sparks.

Brown foursome wins

Soroptimist tourney

Dale Brown, Kent Cooper, Jose Del Real and Steve McIntyre shot a 47 to win the men's title at the Carson City Soroptmist's 16th annual Stroke to Help Tournament.

Mary Luster, DarCee Monington, Jan Burgman and Pam Christensen combined for a 52 to win the women's crown. Frances Ingram, Shirley Ingram and Randy Irwin shot 56 to win the mixed title.

Cooper and Marilyn Lewis won closest to the hole honors, Maurice Meyer won long drive for the men, and Kristin Nunes won closest to the line (drive) for the women.