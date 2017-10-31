Community sports: Rams finish undefeated in flag football

The Rams knocked off the Packers and Raiders to complete an unbeaten season and win the 2017 Talents Carson City NFL Flag Football League last week.

The Rams beat the Packers, 50-24, and then knocked off the Raiders, 52-33, to finish 12-0.

Here's a rundown on last week's action:

RAMS (12-0): Victor Contreras 6 TDS, TD pass; Jacob Hanson 7 TD passes, TD; Alex Myrehn 2 TDS, 3 TD passes; Connor Baker 4 TDs; Nate Peterson 2 TDs.

PACKERS (6-6): Pedro Oropeza TD, 6 TD passes; Matthew Doan 3 TD passes; Carter March 2 TDs; Tallan Duran TD, 5 flag pulls.

BENGALS (4-8): Zach Weddell 4 TDs; Isiah Urbina 3 TD passes; J.C. Crane-Brown 2 TDs; Radley Felix TD, 6 flag pulls; Kaelyn McCormick 5 flag pulls.

RAIDERS (2-10): Ben Morrison TD, 2 TD passes; Brandon Escobar 3 TD passes; Jaden Laplante 2 TDs; Angel Flores 2 TDs; Reyes Ortega 5 flag pulls.