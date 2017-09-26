Community sports: Rams off to fast start in flag football

The Rams are off to a 2-0 start after beating the Bengals and Packers in the opening week of the Talents Carson City Flag Football League at Eagle Valley Middle School.

The Packers and Raiders are both 1-1 and the Bengals are 0-2.

Jacob Hansen threw for nine scores and also scored twice himself for the Rams and Alex Myrehn threw for two scores and tallied five TDs. Conner Baker scored four times, while Trevor Britt and Keagen Ferris added two scores each.

Pedro Oropez scored five times and threw one TD pass for the Packers, Carter March threw for four scores and scored once, Jon Ammerman scored once and threw for two scores, and Braden March scored twice.

Brandon Escobar led the Raiders with six TD passes and one score, Roman Dazzo scored four times and Angel Flores scored three times.

For the Bengals, JC Crane-Brown and Isaiah Urbina accounted for four scores, Elias Vasquez threw for two scores and Radley Felix added two scores.

Petersen Plumbing

defends golf title

Petersen Plumbing defended its overall golf title at last week's 4th annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day.

Petersen's team consisted of Steve Sear, Dr. Steve Palazzolo, Bob Bittman and Chris Petersen. The CCSMC Bombers won the men's division thanks to the efforts of Stevan Lyon, Dan Wilson, Larry Johnson and Kevin Johnson. Tito's won the Senior Men's crown with Rod Banister, Tim Smith, Digger Nixon and Steve McIntyre. The mixed division was won by Joe and Celina Carmona.

Nicholas Greene won the 5K walk-run men's title. Mallory Wilson, the women's division champ, was only two seconds behind Greene. Jimmy Sapien won the kid's fun run.

Two records were broken in the bench press competition. Chris Barr lifted 435 pounds to break Rod King's previous best by 90 pounds. Kathy Pincock lifted 155 pounds, beating Teri Vance's old mark of 140. Jeff Wittenberg won the men's senior title.

Oktoberfest tourney

at Carson Valley

The annual Oktoberfest golf event is slated for a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Carson Valley Golf Club.

The scramble event costs $40. For season pass holders it's the usual fee plus $15.

For information, call 265-3181.

• Carson Valley is hosting its final Fun Friday. With each paid nine or 18-hole round, golfers will get a complementary barbecue lunch. Call 265-3181 to reserve a tee time.

Sierra Lutheran runners shine

The Sierra Lutheran boys cross country team attended the 2017 Bob Firman Invitational in Boise, Idaho, this past weekend for the first time. There was a total of 4,600 runners registered from 146 schools and eight states and a province from Canada. The challenging course includes a densely lined reed and tree area, a 1/2 meter jump onto a beach of sand to the mile marker, and a grass trail winding uphill and downhill.

SLHS runners Andreas Gilson & Jake Tack competed in the boys freshman race finishing 135th in 20:34.9 and 196th in 21:59.0, respectively out of a total of 267 competitors. The next race up was DII boys with Teagan Hansen, blistering the course in 17:04.7 for a 26th place finish out of 337 runners. The Elite race with Jared Marchegger was up next for the SLHS runners with Jared finishing in 17:08.9 in 131st place out of 207. The final race for the SLHS team was DII girls with Emily McNeely and Taylor Davison finishing 28th in a time of 20.33.3 (personal record) and 62nd in a time of 21:26.7, respectively, out of 246 runners.

Survey on Eagle Valley course

Carson City Parks & Recreation is seeking feedback about Eagle Valley Golf Course:

Calling all golfers. If you've ever golfed at Eagle Valley Golf Course here in Carson City we would love to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the below survey. It's a quick 20 question survey that will only take about 10 minutes or less of your time. Thank you in advance.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/eaglevalleygolfsurvey

Golf tourney benefits

CHS ski team

The first-ever Carson High School ski team fund-raiser is set for Oct. 8 at Eagle Valley Golf Course.

The cost is $60 that includes green fee, cart and awards lunch.

Make checks out to CHS Ski Team to the main office at Carson High School.