Community sports: Sinnott starting summer conditioning program | NevadaAppeal.com

If you're interested in running and staying fit, Carson High cross country coach Pete Sinnott is starting a summer conditioning program Monday.

The program is open to anybody, not just runners with the Carson High cross country program.

Group runs start Monday, and there's a parent meeting for CHS runners at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Carson Middle School.

"The only thing you need to bring is a goal," Sinnott said. "We will help you reach it. It is a lot like mountain climbing. It starts with small steps and an eye on the mountaintop."

Sinnott has high hopes for this year's cross country squad.

Gabby Fernandez. Rheanna Jackson, Jaiden Shepard, Blanca Sosa, Ava Covington and Erin Cartier return from last year's squad. Other potential team members are Ashley Britt, Josefina Ortiz-Osty. Hannah Kaiser and Logan Bigley.

Hunter Rauh, Zach Sever, Ethan Bayasse, Anthony Ramirez, Parker Lehmann, Sammy Leggott, Jared Cartier, Trinity Medina and Brandon Copeland are expected to lead the boys group.

"Our goal is to have a summer conditioning program to establish a good base to enable us to build on our intensity during the regular school season," Sinnott said. "We will meet with people as much as possible during the summer to work out and help build endurance and muscle strength. We will work on overall conditioning, and not just running."

For information, contact Sinnott at 690-8738 or nevadamaverick@aol.com.

Streeter, Werner win

at Eagle Valley

Kathy Streeter and Marie Warner were the overall winners for the Eagle Valley Women's Club at a recent tournament.

Streeter won low gross with a 76 and Werner was low net with a 65.

In the first flight, Kim Boykin won low gross with an 80 and Beth Juri shot 67 for low net honors. Jackie Allard won low gross in the second flight with a 101 and Denise Clodjeaux and Donna McKimmey tied for low net with 68s. Gail Nelsen won low gross in the third flight with a 106. Mary Bennett and Sandy Small were tied for low net with 78s.

Tierney wins top

flight for Empire

John Tierney shot a net 69 to lead the Empire Ranch Senior Men's Club in its weekly tournament played at Silver Oak.

Tierney edged Dave Knighton by one shot and Gene Gaston by two in Flight A play.

Bill Allen shot a net 64 to win Flight B by four strokes over Mike Helm and by six strokes over Steve Scharfe. Al Vernon won Flight C with a net 60, 12 strokes better than Don Wilson and 13 ahead of Greg Bentley.

CHS Football Booster Club

schedules golf tourney

The first-ever Carson High Football Boosters and Alumni Golf Tournament is set for June 25 at Empire Ranch Golf Course.

The cost is $85 per player or $300 for a foursome. The cost includes green fees, cart and lunch. Hole-in-on prizes are sponsored by Capitol Ford and Carson City Toyota.

There are also raffle prizes.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and golf starts at 9.

For information, contact Bret Andreas at 775-530-0096.

Demo Day set

at Carson Valley

Taylor Made is hosting a demo day at Carson Valley Golf Course Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information, call 265-3181.

Little League Major

semifinals tonight

The two Carson City Little League Major Division semifinals are set for 6 p.m. tonight at Governors Field.

The AAA Dvision is also holding its semifinals tonight.

Finals are set for Friday in both divisions.

Camps, offers at Eagle Valley

Eagle Valley Golf Course will offer junior mini-golf camps June 13-15, June 27-29, July 11-13, July 25-27 and Aug. 8-10. The camps are for boys and girls ages 6-15 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Cost is $85, which includes lessons, 9-hole birdie ball, lunch and beverages.

Eagle Valley is also offering a $5 rate for those 17 and under to walk the East Course every day of the week.

In addition, Eagle Valley will offer free family clinics on June 11, July 25 and July 9. The clinics will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Also, family rates are being offered. Cost for nine holes on the East Course, including cart, after 1:30 p.m. is $25. Cost for 18 holes on the East Course, including cart, after 1:30 p.m., is $35. Cost for nine holes on the West Course, including cart, after 1:30 p.m. is $35.

For information, call 887-2380.