Community sports: U-10 team competes in Kit Carson event

The U-10 all-star team from AYSO Region 140 went 0-2-1 at the recently concluded Kit Carson All-Star Tournament.

The locals opened with a 2-1 loss to South Tahoe, tied Bishop 3-3 in the second game and then lost 4-3 to Truckee in the third game.

Members of the team are Jaden Allec, Kaiden Cook, David Del Fiorentino, Joel Delgado-Garcia, Adam Doan, William Humphrey, Liam Kennison, Rowan Munoz, Logan Riipi and Andre Scanlon.

Bing foursome wins

at Carson Valley

The foursome of Gerry Bing, Bob Van Nort, Brent Holderman and Paul Lockwood carded a net 54 to win the season finale at Carson Valley Golf Club.

The format was a four-member scramble.

John Guidicatti, Neil Bain, Jack Zippwald and Larry Rutledge were second with a 57, and three teams tied for third at 58.

Red Hawk hosts

Thanksgiving event

The 2017 Turkey Trot golf tournament at Red Hawk Golf & Resort is scheduled for Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.

The entry fee is $15 for members, $40 for Talon Club members and $50 for non-members.

Men with 0-10 handicap play the black tees, 11-20 play the blues and 21 and above play the whites. Men over 75 play the forward tees. Woemn with a handicap from 0 to 10 play the whites, and it's forward tees for women who have a handicap from 11 to 20.