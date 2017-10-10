Community sports: Youth basketball registration in Carson City

Registration for Carson City Parks & Rec youth basketball has started.

You can register on line at http://www.carson.org/ccpr or you can register at the Carson City MAC from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration lasts until Nov. 7

The program is open to children from first grade through eighth grade. The cost is $60 per child plus a $25 uniform fee if the participant doesn't have a uniform from a previous season. Players always keep their uniforms. There's a mandatory meeting for players, coaches and parents on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the theater at the Carson City Community Center.

For information, call 887-2339 or e-mail Scott Chapman at schapman@carson.org.

Bengals edge Raiders

in flag football

The Bengals broke into the win column with a 38-29 victory over the Raiders in the Talents Carson City NFL Flag Football League last week.

The Rams remain in first at 6-0 followed by the Packers at 3-3, Raiders 2-4 and Bengals 1-5.

Here's a team by team individual recap:

Rams (6-0): Alex Myrehn 7 TDs, 3 TD passes, 2 ints.; Jacob Hanson TD, 8 TD passes, 2 ints.; Victor Contreras 3 TDs; Keagan Ferris TD, TD pass; Conner Baker 2 TDs.

Packers (3-3): Braden March 3 TDs; Carter March TD, 2 TD passes; Pedro Oropeza 2 TDs, 2 TD passes; Jon Ammerman TD, 1 TD pass; Tallan Duran TD, 5 flag pulls.

Raiders (2-4): Brandon Escobar 11 TD passes; Roman Dazzo 6 TDs; Angel Flores 3 TDs; Nester Solis-Lara TD, 5 flag pulls.

Bengals (1-5): J.C. Crane-Brown 5 TDs, TD pass; Isiah Urbina 2 TDs, 5 TD passes; Zachery Weddell 2 TDs; Abraham Ortega TD, 6 flag pulls.

Hours change at

Eagle Valley course

Due to frost delays and maintenance issues, Eagle Valley has changed its hours.

The pro shop opens at 8 with first tee time at 8:30 a.m. The shop closes at 4, and carts must be off the course at 5:30 p.m.

The driving range opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m.

The restaurant opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 3, and the bar opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.

Times are subject to change due to weather and special events at the course.

Tah-Neva cross

country finals Thursday

Middle school runners will compete Thursday at the 35th Tah-Neva League Cross Country Championships in Stateline.

The first race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Kahle Park. Girls and boys races will be held in the sixth-seventh (2.2 miles) and eighth grade (2.6 miles) divisions, plus a coaches/parents race at 3:55 p.m.

Large school and small school teams representing Carson Valley and Pau-Wa-Lu middle schools will be on hand for the meet, along with teams from Carson City, Alpine County and Lake Tahoe.

Registration for Talon

Club at Red Hawk

The Red Hawk Golf Resort is offering two specials from now until Dec. 31, 2018.

There are two options for the Talon Club.

The first costs $99 and includes one free round of golf, discounted green fees, four guest tee times at Tallon Club rate, access to league and tournaments, 10 percent off soft goods in pro shop, play Sunday at weekday rates, $25 rate on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday after 3:30 p.m. and $50 golf range pass.

The second option costs $109 and includes all of the above plus 2018 GHIN handicap service.