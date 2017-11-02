Cross country places 7 in region

The Greenwave cross-country boys' team took seventh during the Northern 3A Regional race, Friday in Sparks.

The athletes ran well, though none qualified for the state championship this weekend. Junior Justin Cathey finished 18 minutes 58 seconds and senior JR Demillo finished 20:45 — Fallon coach Kris Hadley noted Demillo was battling a knee injury the day of the race.

Hadley said Daniel Tapia, Will Swisher and Mason Adams also had great races, but did not provide their times.

Three members from the girls' team also competed. K Usuma Chompaeng, a foreign exchange student from Thailand, ran 32:45. Hadley said Carlinn Silva and Meeka Irwin ran well, but the hills seemed to slow them down.

"I feel that regionals could have gone more in our favor, but the athletes did their best and it is all I could ask for," Hadley said.

For this season, the coach said she feels it went well. She said the smaller group of participants made it easier to work with them one on one and focus on each person's needs individually.