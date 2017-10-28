Darrell Moody: Hijacking a season, Washoe County style

I call it a hijacking by the Washoe County School District.

How is it football teams get a mid-year bye because Washoe's school calendar gives the students the week off?

It's baloney in my book.

It forces the regular season for football to end in the first week of November, meaning the playoffs start Veterans Day weekend. It also messes up basketball even more than usual, because players must have five practices when they go from a fall sport to a winter sport.

It forces basketball coaches to hopefully have games moved so they can play at full strength, because the powers-at-be don't have a clue of how to make a league schedule.

I don't know of any state, though I'm sure there are some, that play basketball league games before a non-league game or tournament is played.

Idiotic.

I've always believed late November and early December should be all about non league and tournament games.

League play should start right after New Year's Day, and that could be accomplished if teams played a couple of three-game weeks (Monday-Wednesday-Friday or Tuesday-Friday-Saturday).

Saturdays will always be an issue, and the issue isn't with the coaches, it's with administrators.

Washoe County always complains about transportation/busing.

Well gee with no school on Saturdays, I don't think busing would be a problem.

Also, why can't all the school districts come close to having the same schedule. Is that too much to ask?

•••

I covered the Dayton-Fernley football game, and it was painfully obvious Dayton isn't a 3A football team anymore.

And, if Dayton had actually applied for 2A status instead of just testing the waters by talking to the current 2A schools, the move might already be in the works.

In my last discussion with members of the Dayton High administration, I was told they had talked to the parents about it. Are you kidding me? Parents should be the last people involved in a decision like that because they are never realistic about the ability of their kids.

•••

Former Dayton star Madison Foley was named the Nevada Athlete of the Week.

Foley, a senior, helped the Pack snap a four-match losing streak against Air Force. She had 18 kills, seven digs and four blocks, accounting for 22 points.

For the week, she averaged 3.29 kills and 1.43 digs per set. She hit .282 against the Falcons, helping the Pack to a season-best .300 hitting mark.

Foley had a big match on Thursday against San Diego State with a season-high 16 kills to go along with nine digs and four blocks.