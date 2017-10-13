Dayton falls behind early, loses to South Tahoe

DAYTON — The Dayton High football team fell behind early Friday night and couldn't get its offense moving until it was much too late.

The Dust Devils couldn't sidetrack the visiting South Tahoe Vikings with the sweet smell of funnel cakes or a strong rendition of Sweet Caroline from the marching band.

Instead, it was South Tahoe marching down the field in the first half, scoring touchdowns on each of its first five possessions and pulling away for a 56-13 3A Northern League victory over Dayton.

The Dust Devils (1-7, 0-6 3A Northern) didn't get a first down until just before halftime and finished the first half with just 42 yards, 28 rushing on 19 attempts.

The Vikings scored right after the break and added another on a fumble return to stop the Dust Devils' first possession of the second half.

With the score 49-0, Dayton put together its first sustained drive that ended in points.

Recommended Stories For You

Four straight Carson Keith runs netted 28 yards and three rushes from Austin Lunz for 15 yards set up Justin Schmidt's 8-yard touchdown burst up the middle.

The Dust Devils scored their second touchdown in the fourth quarter on a halfback toss pass.

Keith took a pitch toward the visiting sideline, stopped and fired a pass to a wide-open Jeff Walker who made the reception and jogged the final few yards of a 32-yard touchdown play.

For Dayton, Trenton Thompson completed 5 of 8 passes but for just 19 yards, Keith completed 2 of 3 attempts for 57 yards and also rushed for 35 yards on seven carries and Lunz rushed for 72 yards on 22 carries.

Dayton has lost seven straight after winning its season opener. The Dust Devils next week will play on the road at 7 p.m. Friday against Wooster.