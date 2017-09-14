Dayton High faces tough task at Spring Creek

The 3A schedule doesn't get any easier for the Dayton Dust Devils, who travel to Elko today (7 p.m.) to take on the Spring Creek Spartans.

The Spartans, under first-year coach Michael Tournahu, have posted wins over Lowry (35-7) and South Tahoe (38-12) after opening the season with a 55-42 loss to Star Valley-Wyoming.

Dayton coach Patrick Squires, whose team is 1-2 overall and 0-2 in league, knows his young team will have its hands full.

"They are big and strong," Squires said Tuesday morning. "They run the ball well. I haven't noticed any difference (in scheme). They are doing the same things. They have a good running back (Jason Painter) and the quarterback (Thomas Ledford) makes good decisions."

Painter leads the team in rushing with 478 yards and five scores. He's been over the 100-yard mark all three games. Ledford has completed 42 of 62 passes for 543 yards and six scores with just one interception.

Squires, whose team scored 30 points in a 46-30 loss to Sparks last week, is pleased with his team's progress.

"We have scored 74 points in three games," Squires said. "We moved the ball well (against Elko) two weeks ago, but couldn't get into the end zone. We have to eliminate mistakes. They (Sparks) had a punt return that led to a score and a pick 6 for a score. That's what is frustrating."

Sophomore Carson Keith threw for 198 yards and three scores, two going to senior receiver Jeff Walker (32 and 68 yards). Austin Lunz has been battling some injuries, but still leads the team in rushing with 359 yards and three scores. His only 100-yard game came against Lincoln County. Walker has caught four balls this year, three for touchdowns.

Dayton did get one weapon back last week — Justin Schmidt — who missed the first two games with an injury. Schmidt carried 14 times for 57 yards against Sparks.

"He looked good," Squires said. "He hadn't played at game speed for a while, so he got a little tired. He made a couple of good plays."

The Dust Devils will be without defensive end/tight end Jalen Towsley (leg) injuy. Towsley has had seven tackles and a fumble recovery, and he also has had four catches for 116 yards and a score thus far.