Dayton High looking for answers after being routed at Truckee

TRUCKEE — A youthful Dayton High School secondary was burned early and often in a 59-0 loss to the Truckee Wolverines on Saturday.

The Wolverines scored less than 3 minutes into the afternoon contest when junior quarterback Marcus Bellon connected with senior running back Cole Eichele on a 16-yard pass. A successful PAT gave Truckee a 7-0 lead.

Truckee would score about 4 minutes later when Bellon hooked up with senior wingback Jaime Parisi on 34-yard pass play. A successful extra point made the score 14-0.

The Wolverines tacked on another touchdown late in the first quarter when Eichele scored on a 4-yard run with 57 seconds remaining in the period.

Truckee added 24 more points in the second quarter, including an 85-yard scoring pass from Bellon to Eichele with 3:54 left in the second quarter.

The big pass plays were largely a result of a youthful set of defensive backs with little experience.

Recommended Stories For You

"Today, we thought we were going to come in defensively and do well, and they picked on my secondary," said Dayton Dust Devils head coach Patrick Squires shortly after the game ended. "They (secondary players) bit on the run game and they got us over the top."

The Wolverines (4-1 overall, 3-1 league) added 14 more points in the second half to make the final score 59-0.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Dust Devils (1-4 overall, 0-4 league) were unable to do much against the Truckee defense, which rarely allowed Dayton to cross midfield.

The performance by Dayton left Squires searching for answers.

"We'll go back to the drawing board, and do what we have to do," he said.

The game marked the fourth straight loss for Dayton, which hosts Churchill County on Friday at home.