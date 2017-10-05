Dayton High, Lowry looking to end losing streaks

One thing is certain, a league losing streak will come to an end Friday when Lowry hosts Dayton in a Northern 3A football game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Lowry or Dayton have had tough years. Dayton won its season-opener against Lincoln County, but is on a five-game losing skid, including last Friday's 56-0 setback to Fallon. The Buckaroos have yet to win this year and are 0-5 in league and 0-6 overall.

The teams have struggled on both sides of the ball. Dayton is averaging 12 points a game on offense compared to 10.6 for Lowry. Dayton is giving up 46 a game compared to 33 for Lowry. Something will definitely give Friday.

"They are a scrappy little team," Dayton coach Patrick Squires. "They gave Tahoe a run for their money last week. They put some points on the board. We are certainly capable of competing if we play like we're capable of playing. Hopefully we get some of the bounces to go our way.

"We are not panicking. This has been, however, a week of strictly fundamentals. We have spent a lot of time on tackling. I'm proud of these kids. There has been no quit; no give up. I'm excited. I think this is going to be a pretty good game."

Recommended Stories For You

Running back Austin Lunz returned to action last week, and that should bolster Dayton's running game down the stretch.

"He played sporadically," Squires said. "He ran the ball well when he got it."

Defensive end Jaylen Towsley is still out of action.

Lowry's offense is led by quarterback Brendan Domire, who has thrown for 413 yards and also leads the team in rushing with 212. Matt Souza is the top receiver with 14 catches for 225 yards and a score. Dorsey Naveran averages nearly six tackles a contest.