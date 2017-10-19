Dayton High to face physical Wooster team

Dayton High's football team seeks to end its seven-game losing streak when it travels to Reno tonight to take on the Wooster Colts.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Colts, like Dayton, are also 1-7. Wooster has one league victory.

"They are very physical," Dayton coach Patrick Squires. "They are big up front, and it's going to be difficult to run up the middle. We will try to find ways to run outside. They are stout, and we have to be able to hold our blocks."

Squires said he has been talking a lot about the mental aspects of the game ever since his team imploded in the loss to Lowry two weeks ago. He said the team had a big letdown when it got behind, and things spiraled from there.

Dayton may be without the services of running back Austin Lunz (back, knee). Squires said Lunz will be a game-time decision. Lunz has 379 yards and three scores.

Jalen Towsley, who has missed most of the season, returned for just a few plays last Friday after being cleared by his physician on Thursday. He plays tight end and defensive end. He has four catches and seven tackles on the season.

"He surprised us last Thursday (by getting cleared)," Squires said. "His return gives us depth and senior leadership."

Dayton will conclude its season next Thursday when it hosts Fernley.