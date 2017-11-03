Dayton volleyball falls against Fernley

FALLON — The Dayton Dust Devils had their season come to a close Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Northern 3A Regional Tournament against Fernley.

Fernley won 25-17, 25-14 and 25-17.

Dayton tried to rally in the third set. The Dust Devils tied the score at 1 thanks to an out of bounds shot, then pulled ahead on Brianda Diaz's serves. Fernley's Raye Arroyo recovered possession with a kill, but turned it over almost immediately on an error.

The Dust Devils were able to stay ahead for several points before Fernley tied the score at seven. The teams entered a back and forth stalemate; Dayton briefly pulled ahead, but the Vaqueros pulled them back. The match was locked until Fernley took the lead, 16-15.

Dayton fought to recover, but a series of shots into the net and good blocks by Fernley kept turning the ball over. The Lady Vaqueros opened to a 22-16 lead on Katelyn Bunyard's serves before an error turned the ball over to Dayton. Ashley Mason tried to bring them back, but Fernley sided out and scored the final points to move into the semifinals, 25-17.

Dayton coach Jordan King said they had trouble gelling as a team during the match. She said the Dust Devils had trouble with eligibility and injuries all season.

"We've been missing people for about the last two weeks," she said. "So going together as a team tonight was kind of tough."

King commended Diaz for her play in the back row. She said Diaz read Fernley's plays and made sure to be in the openings. Ashley Mason also was praised for her match.

1A playoffs

RENO — Sierra Lutheran advanced to the semifinals with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 win over Wells at Wooster. Brynna Hansen had nine kills, 10 digs and two blocks, Ciera Schinzing had six kills, six aces and two blocks, Gabby Kale had eight kills, Amanda Almeida had four kills, Briana Mofhitz-Faieta had 10 assists and two aces, Claire Benson had 10 assists and six digs and Charis Wheeler added seven digs for the Falcons.

Virginia City also advanced to the semifinals by beating Eureka 3-1. Virginia City will play in the semifinals at 10 a.m. and Sierra Lutheran will play in the semifinals at 11:45 a.m. today. The championship match will be held at 2 p.m. today.