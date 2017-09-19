Desormier puts the ‘D’ in Carson High’s defense

Carson High turned in its best defensive game of the season last week, and it's no surprise that Liam Desormier was a big reason.

Desormier has 12 tackles and a team-leading three sacks. Five of those tackles and one of those sacks came last week in the 21-6 win over McQueen.

"I feel good (about my game)," Desormier said. "Last game was my best. I felt good about it. I didn't get yelled at."

Hard to imagine coaches yelling at Desormier. He goes all out every play. He doesn't take plays off. It's not in his DNA. Maximum effort at all times.

Desormier's biggest play came right before the half when he sacked Matthew White. That play set the stage for a blocked field goal by Abel Carter to end the half. It gave Carson some much-needed momentum, and the Senators built on that the second half. He also hurried White into an incomplete pass late in the third quarter, forcing the Lancers to punt.

"His pass rush has gotten a lot better," CHS defensive coordinator Steve Dilley said. "Defensive ends can create havoc, but if that's all they are trying to do, they also create lanes (for the QB to run). I love that kid. He's coachable. He sees what needs to be done on film and translates it to the field."

Recommended Stories For You

One thing to understand about Carson's defense. The scheme is play run first, and only if the end is sure it's a pass is the end allowed to rush the passer. It's a low-risk defense. The intent is to stay away from big plays.

"I'm supposed to maintain outside leverage," Desormier said. "I play off the tackle or tight end. I'm supposed to squeeze things inside."

"He does a good job of setting the (outside) edge," Carson coach Blair Roman said. "He is a real solid high school football player. He has improved physically from last year. He's 10-to-15 pounds bigger."

And, Desormier thinks that has made him a better player.

"I'm a lot more physical and a lot stronger," Desormier said. "I'm not a big guy, though. I have to have good technique. It is really important."

North Valleys invades CHS

The winless Panthers come to town, as Carson wraps up the nonleague portion of its schedule Friday night.

Carson snapped a two-game scoreless streak and two-game losing streak last week with a 21-6 win over previously unbeaten McQueen.

North Valleys is ranked eighth out of 11 offensively and dead last defensively. The Panthers allow more than 400 yards a contest.

"My biggest message to the kids is that we have not done a darn thing," Roman said. "We are 0-0 this week. We need to play better this week. We have to treat every game like it's a big game. We took a big step last week.

"North Valleys had a legitimate shot to beat Douglas (30-24 loss). Their tailback (Garrett Pennington) had a heck of a game against Douglas. Their quarterback is athletic. He had some nice runs."

Quarterback situation

Roman said that sophomore Jon Laplante will start Friday against the Panthers, but he also said that Blake Menzel will play.

"Blake will play in the second quarter and we'll go from there," Roman said.

Menzel led the Senators to a first-half field goal against McQueen last week.

Roman is going status quo on both sides of the ball. Nikolas Desormier has been getting plenty of reps on the offensive line the past two weeks.