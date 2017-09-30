Dixon scores four times as Manogue downs Douglas High

RENO — Peyton Dixon rushed for four touchdowns, three of which came in the second half, as Bishop Manogue pulled away for a 41-21 Sierra League victory against Douglas on Friday night.

Dixon scored on runs of 26, 3 and 8 yards in the third and fourth quarters as the Miners broke up a back and forth struggle at DJ Bernardis Field.

Douglas took the second half kickoff and drove 73 yards, capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Hunter Hickey. Hickey also ran for the 2-point conversion to tie the scote at 21-all with 9:30 left in the third quarter.