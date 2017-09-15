Fallon boys tennis wins on the road

The Greenwave boys tennis team won its second match of the season, cruising past North Tahoe, 11-3, on Tuesday at the lake.

All three doubles teams swept the Lake Tahoe school with the senior duo Myles Getto and Blake Malkovich continuing their run this season. They won 6-2, 6-1 and 6-0 to improve to 10-2 on the year while seniors Ryan Lords and Nathaniel Klein won 6-0 and 6-1 to improve to 3-4. Senior Josh Mkulak and junior Compton Lords won their matches, 6-2, 6-0 and 6-0.

Senior Thomas Jamieson, junior Alex Perazzo and sophomore Ben Jamieson split their two singles matches, as North Tahoe forfeited one round. Thomas Jamieson finished with scores of 6-1 and 0-6, Perazzo won 6-0 and lost 6-0, and Ben Jamieson won 6-0 and lost 6-2.

Fallon, which faced South Tahoe on Thursday, travels to Truckee and Incline next week.

