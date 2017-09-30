Fallon hands Dayton High fourth shutout of season

DAYTON — An emotionally-charged Pat Squires addressed his team Friday after suffering a 56-0 loss, emphasizing with confidence that Dayton will soon rise to the top.

Despite being shut out for the fourth time this season to Fallon on homecoming, Squires saw no quitting in his Dust Devil football program as it continues to gain experience with a young team in his second season.

"They cared enough not to quit and they cared enough to want to make plays and keep going," Squires said. "We're not going to fold because they're Fallon. We're going to play football. I'm proud of my guys for not quitting and that's the key to the whole thing."

Fallon improved to 4-1 in league play and returns home to face Elko, while Dayton (1-5, 0-5 league) heads to winless Lowry next week.

After surrendering a first-quarter opening touchdown, Dayton crossed into Fallon territory thanks to running back Austin Lunz, who led the team with 111 yards on 24 carries, and quarterback Trenton Thompson's quick strike on the series' second play. Thompson found Alex Dusky for 16 yards on second-and-10 before Lunz carried the ball on the next four plays for 12 yards. A 7-yard pass to Carson Keith on third-and-12 quickly turned into a turnover when the ball popped loose on Fallon's 44-yard line with 6 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first quarter.

"The fumble hurt our momentum," Squires said. "We had the drive going but they scored some quick touchdowns."

From there, Fallon scored quickly with touchdowns on each of its next five drives before halftime to build a 42-0 lead.

Junior quarterback Sean McCormick, making his first start behind center after Elijah Jackson suffered a season-ending injury last week, frustrated the defense, busting loose for 172 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns.

Sophomore Brock Richardson, who moved from receiver to running back with starter Reid Clyburn on the sideline, was just as effective with 127 yards on nine carries and one touchdown.

McCormick also threw for 71 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown to Tommy McCormick.

"We just came out and executed," Fallon coach Brooke Hill said. "The kids had a good week of practice and executed the game plan. We played pretty physical (on defense). When you get a shutout, obviously you did something to good."