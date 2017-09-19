Fallon tennis battles the lake

After suffering a 10-point defeat to begin the season against one of the league's best, the Greenwave boys tennis team found itself in a dogfight in the second meeting.

Trailing 8-4 going into the third round, Fallon scored three victories in the final six matches as South Tahoe escaped with an 11-7 win in Fallon Thursday.

Fallon (2-4) is on the road this week with Truckee (Tuesday) and Incline (Thursday) before returning home for its final two matches of the regular season. Sparks comes to Fallon on Sept. 26 and North Tahoe visits on Sept. 28. Playoffs begin next month.

The Vikings picked up five points in doubles play but they couldn't solve the senior duo of Myles Getto and Blake Malkovich.

Getto and Malkovich continued to dominate the competition by sweeping all three matches. Getto-Malkovich opened with a 6-2 win over Jeremiah Dahl and Clyde Rypins before defeating Ian Smith and Bryin Schouten, 6-1. Getto-Malcovich finished off the sweep with a 6-3 win over Quinn Proctor and Peter Sulivan.

Senior Josh Mikulak and junior Compton Lords defeated Dahl-Rypins, 6-4, for their only win while seniors Ryan Lords and Nathaniel Klein fell 6-3, 6-1 and 6-0.

Senior Thomas Jamieson won two of his three singles matches, capturing a 7-6 (7-5) tiebreaker over Sonam Sherpa and a 6-4 victory over Juan Vasquez Valdez. Jamieson lost to Mickey Sullivan, 6-4, in his first bout.

Alex Perazzo, a junior, won his first match over Sherpa, also a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-5), before dropping 6-2 and 7-5 matches. Sophomore Ben Jamieson lost his three, all by 6-0.

The Lady Wave couldn't solve South Tahoe in the second meeting, losing to the Vikings, 13-5.

Fallon (2-3-1) hosted Truckee on Tuesday and faces Incline at home Thursday for Senior Day. It will be the last home bout for Brynlee Shults and Abigail Ritts.

Fallon travels to Sparks and North Tahoe next week before the playoffs next month.

Junior singles player Jamie Bekiares and the doubles team of Shults and sophomore Brooklyn Whitaker each won two of their three bouts against South Tahoe.

Bekiares defeated Lyndsey Allen, 6-4, and Allyson Cromwell, 6-4, before losing to Kayla Mason, 6-1. Ashby Trotter, a sophomore, defeated Allen, 7-5, but lost to Cromwell, 6-1, and Mason, 6-1. Ritts lost her three bouts, 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0.

Shults and Whitaker took down Sierra Dahl and Riana Bindel, 6-4, as well as Theresa Sandborn and Lauren Schwartz, 6-2, before losing to Abby Burns and Gabbi Fisher, 6-3. Junior Selene Montes and Nicole Klein lost their matches, 6-1, 6-0 and 6-2.